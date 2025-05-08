PUBG Mobile 3.8 update patch notes: Attack on Titan collaboration, Steampunk Frontier mode, and more

The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update has finally gone live. Those who update the game before May 14, 2025 (UTC+0) will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and the Cogwheel Express Theme (valid for three days), so download the patch as soon as possible.
Read on to see the full patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update patch notes explored
Themed areas
Aetherholm
- Aetherholm is a large central train station that has various recreational facilities.
- You can call a train with blue and gold Aethercore Containers in this region.
- There's an elevator in the main building of Aetherholm that can lead you to a secret room in the clock tower.
Cargo Hub
- Cargo Hub is a cargo transit station featuring a large and a small urban area.
Utgard Castle
- Utgard Castle is a recreation of an episode from the Attack on Titan series, wherein you must stop Titans from destroying towers.
Hot Air Balloons
- Some aerial observation stations are situated along the railway and in the wilderness, thanks to the Hot Air Balloons. You can use them to ascend and glide through the air.
Train Platform
- Train Platforms are some small train stations in rural areas.
Rollercoaster Checkpoint
- Rollercoaster Checkpoint offers a breathtaking rollercoaster ride and lets you click a photo to capture the thrill.
Themed items
ODM Gear
- ODM Gear is an iconic equipment seen in the Attack on Titan series that is used by raiders to take down Titans.
- It's found on the battleground, obtained from crates, and purchased from shops.
- Once equipped, you can use them to fly around by firing grapple hooks.
- When running out of gas, you can pick another gear or refill the one you already have using gas cylinders.
Titan Serum
- Titan Serum transforms you into a Titan and grants high health and mobility.
- When turned into a Titan, you can leap to your desired area and deal damage on impact, knocking down nearby enemies.
- Titans can also deal damage by performing melee attacks.
Attack Titan Serum
- Attack Titan Serum transforms you into an Attack Titan, which is more powerful than a regular Titan.
Steam Glider
- Regular gliders are transformed into Steam Gliders (a gear from the Attack on Titan series) when you jump from high altitudes.
Steam Coins
- Steam Coins are earned by riding a train to a station. You can use them to purchase supplies from Clockwork Attendants and Clockwork Merchants.
Gameplay mechanics
Giant Steam Trains
- Epoch Cargo Train: It stops at Aetherhom, where you can use a summoning device to call it.
- Express Train: It stops at Cargo Hubs and Train Platforms. You will find a Mechanical Cache in the train's Driver's Cab, which is filled with supplies.
Clockwork Attendant
- You can use Steam Coins to buy drinks from the Clockwork Attendant on trains and in Aetherholm. These drinks restore health and energy.
Clockwork Merchant
- You can buy supplies from Clockwork Merchants at Cargo Hubs and train platforms in Aetherholm.
Lucky Cog Machine
- You can draw supplies from the Lucky Cog Machine.
Wooden Crate
- Wooden Crates are some destructible covers that yield resources when destroyed.
Classic Mode updates
New Items
- Portable Med Pack: You can now heal allies with Portable Med Pack.
- Spare Tire: You can now swap tires of a vehicle when it's destroyed.
New Weapon: Sticky Bomb
- Sticky Bomb can stick to a wall and explode after a countdown.
New Weapon Attachment: Heavy Stock
- Heavy Stock has the same weapon compatibility as the Tact Stock.
- It significantly cuts down horizontal and vertical recoil.
New Vehicle: Pillar UAZ
- This vehicle is available only in Rondo.
- This UAZ is more durable than a regular one thanks to its dense window guards and sturdy tires.
Arena updates
New Social Gameplay - 1v1 Arena
- Both participating gamers must be at Level 10 or higher.
- These matches don't yield Exp or BP.
- You can challenge a friend from the lobby for this match. If they accept, you can then edit your loadout before the game begins.
- When a player is eliminated, both participants will respawn at the spawn point. The gamer who scores five eliminations will win.
New Firearm: JS9
- Rondo's JS9 is now available in Arena Mode.
General Improvements
Vehicles - Wall Behavior
- The animal vehicles against walls and while jumping have been improved.
Vehicles - Clipping
- A bug has been fixed that caused the vehicles to clip when you change seats.
Vehicle - Interface
- A tire damage display has been added for 2-wheel and 3-wheel vehicles.
World of Wonder updates
Main Interface Improvements Phase 2
- Under a specific theme, you can now explore all creations.
- All creations now display Play Statistics.
Data Center updates Phase 2
- A Creator radar chart has been added to the overview page.
- "Followers Gained" and "Player Count" data have been added.
Matchmaking
- The system will now adjust the number of players needed to initiate a match based on the popularity of the map and the minimum number of players set by the Creator.
New Gameplay
- Elimination Skillfest gameplay has been added.
- Battle Blitz gameplay has been added.
Skill Management Devices
- You can now summon an air strike.
- You can now summon an incendiary bomb.
- You can now summon a machine gun defense tower.
- You can now summon a tank.
- You can now scan and reveal enemies within range.
New Buff
- Those under the effect of a debuff can be exposed to enemy vision.
Metro Royale updates
Season updates
- Chapter 26 has gone live and will stay so until July 6, 2025, at 00:00 (UTC+0).
Gameplay update
- New Area in Misty Port and Arctic Base: Worn-Out Train: You can use Clockwork Tokens to trade for valuable sellable items with the Clockwork Merchant.
System update
- You can now decide whether to hide or display Helmets and Backpacks in the Metro Royale Lobby.
- You can now view the loadout details of both teams in Team Deathmatch.
That covers everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update.
