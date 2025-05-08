PUBG Mobile 3.8 update patch notes: Attack on Titan collaboration, Steampunk Frontier mode, and more

The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update has finally gone live. Those who update the game before May 14, 2025 (UTC+0) will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and the Cogwheel Express Theme (valid for three days), so download the patch as soon as possible.

Read on to see the full patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update patch notes explored

Themed areas

Aetherholm

Aetherholm is a large central train station that has various recreational facilities.

You can call a train with blue and gold Aethercore Containers in this region.

There's an elevator in the main building of Aetherholm that can lead you to a secret room in the clock tower.

Cargo Hub

Cargo Hub is a cargo transit station featuring a large and a small urban area.

Utgard Castle

Utgard Castle is a recreation of an episode from the Attack on Titan series, wherein you must stop Titans from destroying towers.

Hot Air Balloons

Some aerial observation stations are situated along the railway and in the wilderness, thanks to the Hot Air Balloons. You can use them to ascend and glide through the air.

Train Platform

Train Platforms are some small train stations in rural areas.

Rollercoaster Checkpoint

Rollercoaster Checkpoint offers a breathtaking rollercoaster ride and lets you click a photo to capture the thrill.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update welcomes Steampunk Frontier with Attack on Titan action

Themed items

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update has brought the Attack on Titan collaboration! (Image via Tencent Games)

ODM Gear

ODM Gear is an iconic equipment seen in the Attack on Titan series that is used by raiders to take down Titans.

It's found on the battleground, obtained from crates, and purchased from shops.

Once equipped, you can use them to fly around by firing grapple hooks.

When running out of gas, you can pick another gear or refill the one you already have using gas cylinders.

Titan Serum

Titan Serum transforms you into a Titan and grants high health and mobility.

When turned into a Titan, you can leap to your desired area and deal damage on impact, knocking down nearby enemies.

Titans can also deal damage by performing melee attacks.

Attack Titan Serum

Attack Titan Serum transforms you into an Attack Titan, which is more powerful than a regular Titan.

Steam Glider

Regular gliders are transformed into Steam Gliders (a gear from the Attack on Titan series) when you jump from high altitudes.

Steam Coins

Steam Coins are earned by riding a train to a station. You can use them to purchase supplies from Clockwork Attendants and Clockwork Merchants.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features: Steampunk Frontier mode, Classic mode updates, and more explored

Gameplay mechanics

The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update has brought the Steampunk Frontier mode (Image via Tencent Games)

Giant Steam Trains

Epoch Cargo Train: It stops at Aetherhom, where you can use a summoning device to call it.

It stops at Aetherhom, where you can use a summoning device to call it. Express Train: It stops at Cargo Hubs and Train Platforms. You will find a Mechanical Cache in the train's Driver's Cab, which is filled with supplies.

Clockwork Attendant

You can use Steam Coins to buy drinks from the Clockwork Attendant on trains and in Aetherholm. These drinks restore health and energy.

Clockwork Merchant

You can buy supplies from Clockwork Merchants at Cargo Hubs and train platforms in Aetherholm.

Lucky Cog Machine

You can draw supplies from the Lucky Cog Machine.

Wooden Crate

Wooden Crates are some destructible covers that yield resources when destroyed.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for all regions explored

Classic Mode updates

The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update has brought many Classic mode updates (Image via Tencent Games)

New Items

Portable Med Pack: You can now heal allies with Portable Med Pack.

You can now heal allies with Portable Med Pack. Spare Tire: You can now swap tires of a vehicle when it's destroyed.

New Weapon: Sticky Bomb

Sticky Bomb can stick to a wall and explode after a countdown.

New Weapon Attachment: Heavy Stock

Heavy Stock has the same weapon compatibility as the Tact Stock.

It significantly cuts down horizontal and vertical recoil.

New Vehicle: Pillar UAZ

This vehicle is available only in Rondo.

This UAZ is more durable than a regular one thanks to its dense window guards and sturdy tires.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update download size for Android and iOS

Arena updates

New Social Gameplay - 1v1 Arena

Both participating gamers must be at Level 10 or higher.

These matches don't yield Exp or BP.

You can challenge a friend from the lobby for this match. If they accept, you can then edit your loadout before the game begins.

When a player is eliminated, both participants will respawn at the spawn point. The gamer who scores five eliminations will win.

New Firearm: JS9

Rondo's JS9 is now available in Arena Mode.

General Improvements

Vehicles - Wall Behavior

The animal vehicles against walls and while jumping have been improved.

Vehicles - Clipping

A bug has been fixed that caused the vehicles to clip when you change seats.

Vehicle - Interface

A tire damage display has been added for 2-wheel and 3-wheel vehicles.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update APK download link

World of Wonder updates

Main Interface Improvements Phase 2

Under a specific theme, you can now explore all creations.

All creations now display Play Statistics.

Data Center updates Phase 2

A Creator radar chart has been added to the overview page.

"Followers Gained" and "Player Count" data have been added.

Matchmaking

The system will now adjust the number of players needed to initiate a match based on the popularity of the map and the minimum number of players set by the Creator.

New Gameplay

Elimination Skillfest gameplay has been added.

Battle Blitz gameplay has been added.

Skill Management Devices

You can now summon an air strike.

You can now summon an incendiary bomb.

You can now summon a machine gun defense tower.

You can now summon a tank.

You can now scan and reveal enemies within range.

New Buff

Those under the effect of a debuff can be exposed to enemy vision.

Metro Royale updates

Season updates

Chapter 26 has gone live and will stay so until July 6, 2025, at 00:00 (UTC+0).

Gameplay update

New Area in Misty Port and Arctic Base: Worn-Out Train: You can use Clockwork Tokens to trade for valuable sellable items with the Clockwork Merchant.

System update

You can now decide whether to hide or display Helmets and Backpacks in the Metro Royale Lobby.

You can now view the loadout details of both teams in Team Deathmatch.

That covers everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update.

