PUBG Mobile 3.8 update welcomes Steampunk Frontier with Attack on Titan action

Tencent Games has finally released the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update, introducing a new Steampunk Frontier mode with an exciting Attack on Titan collaboration, among other content. Those who download the patch before May 14, 2025 (UTC+0) will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and the Cogwheel Express Theme (valid for three days), so players are advised to update the game as soon as possible.

Ad

Read on to learn about all the new content from the Attack on Titan collaboration within the Steampunk Frontier mode that the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update has brought.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update brought the Attack on Titan collaboration in the Steampunk Frontier mode

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Attack on Titan collaboration will stay live in PUBG Mobile until July 6, 2025, at 20:59 (UTC+0). It will be supported on Erangel, Livik, and Rondo (Ranked and Unranked).

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features: Steampunk Frontier mode, Classic mode updates, and more explored

Themed areas

Aetherholm

This is a large central train station with various recreational facilities for gamers.

Players can call a train with blue and gold Aethercore Containers at the train platform.

There is an elevator in the main building of the area that leads players to a secret room in the clock tower.

Ad

Cargo Hub

This is a cargo transit station featuring a large and a small urban area.

Utgard Castle

This is a recreation of an episode from the Attack on Titan franchise, wherein players must stop Titans from destroying towers.

Hot Air Balloons

Some aerial observation stations are tied to hot air balloons and are situated along the railway or in the woods. Players can use them to ascend and glide through the air.

Ad

Train Platform

These are some small train stations in rural areas.

Rollercoaster Checkpoint

This gives players a thrilling rollercoaster ride and lets them click a photo to capture the memory.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update release date and timings for all regions explored

Themed items

ODM Gear

This is an iconic gear seen in the Attack on Titan series, used by scouts to take down Titans.

It can be picked up from the battleground, obtained from crates, and purchased from shops.

Once equipped, players can use them to fly around by firing grapple hooks.

When running out of gas, players can either pick another gear or refill the one they already have using gas cylinders.

Ad

Titan Serum

This serum transforms players into a Titan, granting high health and mobility.

When turned into a Titan, players can leap to their desired area and deal damage on impact, knocking down nearby foes.

Titans can also perform melee attacks to deal damage.

Attack Titan Serum

This serum transforms players into the Attack Titan, which is more powerful than a regular Titan.

Steam Glider

Players' regular gliders are transformed into Steam Gliders (a gear from the Attack on Titan series) when parachuting from high altitudes.

Ad

Steam Coins

These coins are earned by riding the train to a station. Use them to purchase supplies from Clockwork Attendants and Clockwork Merchants.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update download size for Android and iOS

Gameplay mechanics

Giant Steam Trains

Epoch Cargo Train: This train stops at Aetherhom, where players can use a summoning device to call it.

This train stops at Aetherhom, where players can use a summoning device to call it. Express Train: This train stops at Cargo Hubs and Train Platforms. There's a Mechanical Cache in this train's Driver's Cab, filled with supplies.

Ad

Clockwork Attendant

Players can use Steam Coins to buy drinks from the Clockwork Attendant on the trains and in Aetherholm. These refreshments replenish health and energy.

Clockwork Merchant

Players can purchase supplies from Clockwork Merchants at Cargo Hubs and train platforms in Aetherholm.

Lucky Cog Machine

Players can draw for supplies from this machine.

Wooden Crate

There are some destructible crates scattered around the map that can be used for cover. They can also yield resources when destroyed.

Ad

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update APK download link

That covers everything related to the Attack on Titan collaboration within the new Steampunk Frontier mode released in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update.

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More