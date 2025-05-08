PUBG Mobile 3.8 update welcomes Steampunk Frontier with Attack on Titan action

Tencent Games has finally released the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update, introducing a new Steampunk Frontier mode with an exciting Attack on Titan collaboration, among other content. Those who download the patch before May 14, 2025 (UTC+0) will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and the Cogwheel Express Theme (valid for three days), so players are advised to update the game as soon as possible.
Read on to learn about all the new content from the Attack on Titan collaboration within the Steampunk Frontier mode that the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update has brought.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update brought the Attack on Titan collaboration in the Steampunk Frontier mode
The Attack on Titan collaboration will stay live in PUBG Mobile until July 6, 2025, at 20:59 (UTC+0). It will be supported on Erangel, Livik, and Rondo (Ranked and Unranked).
Themed areas
Aetherholm
- This is a large central train station with various recreational facilities for gamers.
- Players can call a train with blue and gold Aethercore Containers at the train platform.
- There is an elevator in the main building of the area that leads players to a secret room in the clock tower.
Cargo Hub
- This is a cargo transit station featuring a large and a small urban area.
Utgard Castle
- This is a recreation of an episode from the Attack on Titan franchise, wherein players must stop Titans from destroying towers.
Hot Air Balloons
- Some aerial observation stations are tied to hot air balloons and are situated along the railway or in the woods. Players can use them to ascend and glide through the air.
Train Platform
- These are some small train stations in rural areas.
Rollercoaster Checkpoint
- This gives players a thrilling rollercoaster ride and lets them click a photo to capture the memory.
Themed items
ODM Gear
- This is an iconic gear seen in the Attack on Titan series, used by scouts to take down Titans.
- It can be picked up from the battleground, obtained from crates, and purchased from shops.
- Once equipped, players can use them to fly around by firing grapple hooks.
- When running out of gas, players can either pick another gear or refill the one they already have using gas cylinders.
Titan Serum
- This serum transforms players into a Titan, granting high health and mobility.
- When turned into a Titan, players can leap to their desired area and deal damage on impact, knocking down nearby foes.
- Titans can also perform melee attacks to deal damage.
Attack Titan Serum
- This serum transforms players into the Attack Titan, which is more powerful than a regular Titan.
Steam Glider
- Players' regular gliders are transformed into Steam Gliders (a gear from the Attack on Titan series) when parachuting from high altitudes.
Steam Coins
- These coins are earned by riding the train to a station. Use them to purchase supplies from Clockwork Attendants and Clockwork Merchants.
Gameplay mechanics
Giant Steam Trains
- Epoch Cargo Train: This train stops at Aetherhom, where players can use a summoning device to call it.
- Express Train: This train stops at Cargo Hubs and Train Platforms. There's a Mechanical Cache in this train's Driver's Cab, filled with supplies.
Clockwork Attendant
Players can use Steam Coins to buy drinks from the Clockwork Attendant on the trains and in Aetherholm. These refreshments replenish health and energy.
Clockwork Merchant
Players can purchase supplies from Clockwork Merchants at Cargo Hubs and train platforms in Aetherholm.
Lucky Cog Machine
Players can draw for supplies from this machine.
Wooden Crate
There are some destructible crates scattered around the map that can be used for cover. They can also yield resources when destroyed.
That covers everything related to the Attack on Titan collaboration within the new Steampunk Frontier mode released in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update.
