Tencent Games introduces Teammate AI Fallback feature in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games has recently introduced a fresh Teammate AI Fallback feature in PUBG Mobile. This mechanic addresses match fairness issues caused by allies who disconnect before or after entering a game. Moreover, it is set to enhance the battle experience.

Read on to learn more about the Teammate AI Fallback feature in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the Teammate AI Fallback feature in PUBG Mobile

A new feature is arriving to enhance your battle royale experience (Image via Tencent Games)

The Teammate AI Fallback feature in PUBG Mobile went live in certain regions on April 24, 2025. Those who meet the testing requirements can go to the in-game Settings > Privacy & Social to enable this feature. When done, the system will ask permission to take over your allies' characters in matches where they disconnect and can't reenter.

Here is an overview of the Teammate AI Fallback feature in PUBG Mobile:

After enabling this feature, the system will take over your allies' characters when they disconnect and can't return to the game. However, it will always ask your permission before doing so.

The feature will function even if multiple teammates agree to the "Take Over" permission.

The character that gets taken over always follows the nearest teammate.

After enabling the feature, it will take effect in only a few Unranked modes.

Note that this feature is still in its testing phase. The developer is working towards improving it, so it should get better gradually.

