5 best games like Animal Crossing for Android devices in 2022

When it comes to community simulation games, Animal Crossing dominates the list. Players can get themselves engaged in a variety of quirky activities on their islands like bug catching, fossil hunting and more.

Nintendo’s flagship title is unfortunately not available on Android and iOS platforms. Hence, players can try out similar mobile games available on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

Android games like Animal Crossing

5) Tour of Neverland

This game gives players the opportunity to take part in fun activities like constructing farming facilities, decorating their cabin, and much more. Players can click here to download it.

Mobile gamers have over thirty kinds of crops and livestock to choose from. They also have the opportunity to visit other islands and trade items in the market to earn in-game currency.

4) Harvest Town

Harvest Town is pretty similar to the game mechanics of Animal Crossing and players will surely have a fun time playing it. The role-playing game elements in this title make rural life more enjoyable.

Interactive gameplay allows players to connect with fellow mobile gamers online. The game has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is quite relaxing and entertaining.

3) Animal Village －Forest Farm & Pet Merge! Zoo Games

Featuring a 2D top-down playing perspective, Animal Village is a quirky and easy to pick up title that focuses on building a community.

One of the best aspects of the game is that players can choose to play it offline as well. They can download it from the Google Play Store by clicking here.

2) Happy Street

From harvesting to cooking, there are quite a few exciting activities that players can enjoy in Happy Street. Mobile gamers can use Facebook and Game Center to play with their friends.

Players also have the option to customize the appearance of their characters and build their dream village in the title. The game can be downloaded for free if players click here.

1) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is an immensely popular game on mobile gaming platforms. Players can become a part of a community and lead their own life in the game like they did in Animal Crossing.

Also Read Article Continues below

Simple game mechanics with over 50 hours of content are great at keeping players engaged in Stardew Valley. This title has a great rating of 4.8 stars on the Google Play Store and can be purchased for $4.99.

Edited by Danyal Arabi