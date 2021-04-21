5 best games like PUBG for iOS devices in April 2021

When it comes to the battle royale world, PUBG is a household name. Both the PC as well as the mobile game have excelled in the gaming industry for years now.

PUBG has inspired many battle royale games ever since it was released in 2016. Mobile gamers who have iOS devices can check out games like PUBG in the list below.

Five best alternatives to PUBG for iOS devices

These are five of the best such games in April 2021:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via CNet

The Battle Royale matches offered by COD Mobile also allow up to 100 players to fight it out on a battleground, like PUBG. The arsenal of weapons in this title is also worth appreciating.

Apart from the BR mode, players can connect with friends online and enjoy exciting matches in the Multiplayer mode. The game is well known for its cinematic graphics and immersive sound.

Download it from here

#2 - Garena Free Fire – World Series

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Free Fire has created a strong identity in the BR mobile gaming world. PUBG players will feel quite at home while enjoying the battle royale matches of this title.

It has a wide range of characters with unique abilities that gradually become available as players progress in-game. One BR match in this game can have up to 50 players.

Download it from here

#3 - ScarFall – Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

This title can be downloaded for free and enjoyed without an internet connection. A unique feature in this title increases players’ shot at survival by giving them three chances to respawn.

Like PUBG, the game has vehicles scattered around the map that players can use as a means of escape. ScarFall gets appreciated by players for its excellent graphics and easy controls.

Download it here

#4 - Polar Survival

Image via Arlex / Videojuegos Android (YouTube)

Players will surely be reminded of Vikendi, a Battle Royale map from PUBG, when they play this title. They have to pick up the necessary supplies and weapons on the snow map of this game.

In Polar Survival, the ultimate objective of the players is to be the last person standing. There are many army survival modes that players can enjoy in this game.

Download it from here

#5 - Warrior63 – Battle Royale 3D

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

The realistic weapons offered by this title, including pistols, sniper rifles, etc., will surely remind players of PUBG. A Battle Royale match last for about 15 minutes.

Players must remember to stay away from the Poison Circle, which is detrimental to their health. Warrior63 takes up less space and is compatible with low-end devices.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

