5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 1 GB on Play Store

Battle royale mobile gamers like PUBG Mobile Lite because the game retains the realistic feel of PUBG Mobile and is compatible with low-end devices. The battle royale title is available for both Android and iOS users.

The file size of PUBG Mobile Lite is less than 1 GB. Players can head over to the Google Play Store to find more games like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and cannot be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 1 GB on the Google Play Store

#1 - Garena Free Fire – Rampage

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the battle royale matches of Free Fire last for approximately 15 minutes. The game has a pool of characters with unique abilities that players can choose to buy.

The game comes up with various events that players can take part in and win exciting rewards. A total of 50 players can take part in one battle royale match.

Size: 716 MB

Download it from here.

#2 - ScarFall – The Royale Combat

The gameplay of this title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. There are many vehicles strewn around the battlegrounds that players can use.

The game also has a good arsenal of powerful weapons. Mobile gamers can pick up two primary guns and a secondary gun to defend themselves.

Size: 378 MB

Download it from here.

#3 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the main objective is to survive till the end. Players need to pick up necessary weapons and supplies to ensure their survival.

One of the best aspects about this game is that players can also enjoy it without internet. Players can take part in exciting missions while in story mode offline.

Size: 238 MB

Download it from here.

#4 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

The realistic weapons offered by this title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. The game also hosts Online Sniper Tournaments that players can take part in.

The offline missions in the game are quite thrilling. The story mode that can be played offline is divided into 12 interesting chapters.

Size: 336 MB

Download it from here.

#5 - Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

The gameplay is similar to PUBG Mobile Lite, but it has pixelated graphics. Mobile gamers can also enjoy intense PVP matches with players around the world.

The 3D block survival game offers pixel guns that players can use to shoot enemies. Players who are into Minecraft will enjoy playing the title because of its block-like characters.

Size: 716 MB

Download it from here.

