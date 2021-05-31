PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 Winner Pass: All you need to know

The Winner Pass (WP) in PUBG Mobile Lite is a tier-based reward system that players can upgrade during every new season. The rewards in the Winner Pass include interesting in-game items like skins, accessories, and more.

Season 24 of PUBG Mobile Lite drew to a close yesterday. Hence, players won't be able to access the WP section of the game today. They can visit the section once the new Winner Pass is available.

Details about the Season 25 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Trust us, you don't want to miss out on our stylish Winner Pass 24 outfits, available May 1-30th! 🏆👚👔 Get them now in PUBG MOBILE LITE! 💛😍 pic.twitter.com/6s1OBNNY3D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

Every month PUBG Mobile Lite introduces a new Winner Pass, and this time Season 25 WP will roll out tomorrow, June 1st, 2021, at 7:30 AM (IST). Players can head over to the WP section to claim the rewards offered by the Pass.

The Winner Pass has two variants: Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Elite Upgrade costs 280 BC, whereas the Elite Upgrade Plus is worth 800 BC.

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

The WP has two variants: Elite Plus and Elite Upgrade Plus

Players should follow the steps given below to upgrade their WP in PUBG Mobile Lite:

After opening PUBG Mobile Lite, players should open the Winner Pass section. They must then select either of the two variants of the Winner Pass and click on the “Upgrade Pass” option. After the dialogue box appears, players should confirm their purchase by clicking on the “OK” option.

Season 25 Winner Pass leaked rewards

Here are the leaked rewards for the upcoming Season 25 Winner Pass:

Fire Breather AKM

Ninja Kitty Set

Neko Sakura Speedboat

Ninja Kitty Backpack

Puppy Love Helmet

Disclaimer: The rewards mentioned above have been leaked by PUBG Mobile Lite streamers, and these may or may not make an appearance in the Season 25 Winner Pass.