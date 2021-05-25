5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for Indian users with low-end Android device

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile which allows players to enjoy the game on low-end devices.

With the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India around the corner, players can enjoy some other similar games. If they have a low-end Android phone, the following games will surely suit their device.

Best games like PUBG Mobile Lite on low-end Android devices for Indian users

1) Garena Free Fire- World Series

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Free Fire Battle Royale matches will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. This title offers players various characters with unique abilities that they can play with.

Battle Royale matches in Free Fire are short and last approximately 15 minutes. Only 50 players can take part in a match.

Download it from here.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

This title's gameplay is very similar to PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can use two primary guns and a secondary one to fight their opponents.

A unique feature in this title increases players' chances of survival by giving them 3 respawns. There are vehicles around the map that players can use to travel around.

Download it from here.

3) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Mobile gamers can enjoy completing offline missions in the story mode of this title. This story is segregated into 12 interesting chapters that players will enjoy.

Players who enjoy sniping in PUBG Mobile Lite will enjoy the Online Sniper Tournaments that the game hosts. The shooting title also has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use.

Download it from here.

4) Battle Royale Fire Force Free: Online & Offline

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

Battle Royale matches can have up to 25 players in this game. These matches are short and exciting, like the ones in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players can enjoy other modes of the title apart from the Battle Royale mode. Mobile gamers can also unlock characters with unique abilities as they progress in the game.

Download it from here.

5) Free survival – fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Players have to pick up necessary weapons and supplies needed for survival, like they did in PUBG Mobile Lite. The game offers realistic weapons to its players.

Players can also enjoy the game offline. There are missions in story mode that they can complete even when they do not have access to the internet.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

