5 best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. The game enjoys a wide range of players as it is compatible with low-end devices.

Internet connection is mandatory if one wants to run PUBG Mobile Lite. Players who do not have access to the internet and possess low-end Android devices can check out the list of games given below.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players elated as Battlegrounds Mobile India confirmed to be compatible with low-end Android devices

Offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices

These are five of the best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

This title has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use. Players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary gun to defend themselves.

The game also has vehicles like cars, trains, helicopters, etc. These vehicles come in handy when it comes to escaping enemies or reaching the safe zone in time.

Download it from here.

2. Battle Royale Fire Force Free: Online & Offline

Image via S T E L L A R (YouTube)

This title can have a maximum of 25 players in a single match. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game has other modes apart from battle royale that players can enjoy.

The game has an array of unique characters that players can unlock as they progress. Players can also use various skins to change their appearance.

Download it from here.

3. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Players can enjoy the interesting story mode in this shooting title without any internet connection. The story has offline missions, and is divided into 12 chapters.

The action and thrilling fighting sequences will allow players to enjoy the game for hours on an end. The game has a good collection of realistic weapons like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Download it from here.

4. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game is also a battle royale title which is all about surviving till the end. The game has exciting battle royale combats that players can enjoy offline.

Players can also complete missions assigned to them in the story mode of the game. Free survival: fire battlegrounds takes up very little space and can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here.

5. Battle Royale Fire Prime Free: Online & Offline

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

This battle royale title is a new game released a few days ago. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, tBattle Royale Fire Prime Free: Online & Offline also revolves around shooting and survival.

The game has good controls and features a pixel battle royale world. Currently, the game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best guns to use in PUBG Mobile Lite

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: How to get creative names in PUBG Mobile Lite