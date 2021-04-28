PUBG Mobile is the crown jewel of the Battle Royale gaming world. With exciting matches, cool maps, and intense game modes, PUBG Mobile provides its players with the daily dose of adrenaline they crave.

PUBG Mobile can be downloaded for free and run on mid-range Android devices. If players are in search of similar games, they can check the list below.

Also read: 5 best battle royale games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile India

5 best games like PUBG Mobile for mid-range Android devices in April 2021

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile compatible with mid-range Android devices:

1. Garena Free Fire – World Series

Image via WallpaperAccess

Free Fire has always been a competitor of PUBG Mobile. Both games offer different game modes apart from Battle Royale matches that players can enjoy.

The title has a wide range of characters that players can choose from. The game also has a collection of crazy and funny skins that players can use to dress their character.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

You can enjoy this Battle Royale title even without access to the internet. Like PUBG Mobile, this title also has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies.

A special feature in the game allows players to respawn up to 3 times, which increases their chances of survival. Players need to battle their enemies and keep an eye out for the shrinking safe zone.

Download it from here.

3. Battle Royale Fire Force Free: Online & Offline

Image via S T E L L A R (YouTube)

Advertisement

Players who enjoy Minecraft will like the game because of its pixelated graphics. The auto-shooting feature in the game will surely make the gameplay a bit easier for beginners.

Like PUBG Mobile, it offers other modes, apart from Battle Royale mode, that players can enjoy with their friends. It consumes less space and is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it from here.

4. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

The Battle Royale gameplay for this title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile. Players will have to pick up essential supplies and powerful weapons to defend themselves against their foes.

Like ScarFall, this title can also be enjoyed offline. Players can opt for the interesting story mode offered by the game, when they do not have access to the internet.

Download it from here.

wwwwwwwwwwwww5. Modern Ops – Action Shooter (Online FPS)

Advertisement

Image via AnonymousYT (YouTube)

The title is not a Battle Royale game, but it does revolve around shooting and survival. Like PUBG Mobile, this title also has powerful assault rifles, snipers, etc. that players can use to shoot enemies.

The multiplayer shooter revolves around the theme of counter-terrorism. Players can form their own squad with their friends and enjoy action-packed 5 vs 5 matches.

Download it from here.

Also read: Top 3 upcoming games that can be alternatives to PUBG Mobile

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best Battle Royale games like PUBG Mobile for kids