5 best games like Valheim for Android devices

Valheim is a survival sandbox game that has garnered massive popularity ever since its release. The game was released earlier this month and revolves around the history of the Vikings.

Valheim is unfortunately not available on mobile gaming platforms. If players want to enjoy similar games on their Android devices, they can check the list below.

Five alternatives to Valheim for Android devices

These are five of the best such games:

#1 - Exile Survival – Craft, build, fight with monsters

Image via Pride Games Studio (YouTube)

This survival game also has an exciting backstory like Valheim. There are various unique skills that players can learn to survive in the wilderness.

Exile Survival has good graphics, which makes the diverse locations even more realistic. – The game has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

#2 - Frostborn: Coop Survival

Image via Gaming Playground (YouTube)

Like Valheim, this game also revolves around the Vikings. In this online survival RPG, players can team up with other Vikings and build a strong base for their operations.

Players can loot treasures, wage wars, and build their Viking Kingdoms from scratch in Frostborn. There are many roles that they can choose from, like Thrasher, Assassin, Pathfinder, etc.

#3 - The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

Image via Nookrium (YouTube)

This title is a survival game where players will have to build, craft, and discover, much like what they do in Valheim. Gamers will have to fight off dangerous monsters as well as survive the harsh weather.

They can also uncover secrets by exploring the forsaken land. The Bonfire is compatible with low-end devices and has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

#4 - Iron Blade: Medieval Legends RPG

Image via Jyjy Game (YouTube)

Players can explore breath-taking locations and use medieval weapons to slay enemies, like in Valheim. This thrilling RPG game is filled with war and magic.

Iron Blade provides players the necessary gear to put an end to the enemies standing in their way. They can also build their very own fantasy kingdom in this game.

#5 - Last Viking Archer

Image via Pinpin Team (YouTube)

This survival game also revolves around the Vikings, like Valheim does. It can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players can improve their archery skills and take advantage of the powerful upgrades that Last Viking Archer provides. The game has simple graphics and intuitive controls that are appreciated by the players.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.