5 best games to play on your Xbox Series S/X as you wait for Baldur’s Gate 3

With Larian Studios officially confirming a Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Series S/X release for December of 2023, many in the community will be pre-ordering the game on the platform. However, with many weeks left before the RPG officially makes its way to Microsoft’s console, you might be wondering about some of the best games like BG3 to explore in the meantime before finally diving into Larian’s latest masterpiece.

There are a lot of titles on the Xbox Series S and the Series X, like Baldur’s Gate 3, that you can try out before the game officially releases for the platform. Today’s list will cover some of the best games on the Microsoft Store that you should invest time in while waiting for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best games to play before Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox Series S/X December release

Here are some of the best titles that you might want to check out:

1) Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Enhanced Edition)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is hailed as another masterpiece by the community, and many attribute it to be Larian Studios’ next-best RPG after Baldur’s Gate 3. This game reinvents a lot of gameplay and narrative established in Original Sin 1 while introducing some new mechanics that improve interactive gameplay and strategic planning.

Original Sin 2 has one of the best narratives in the series, with the game allowing multiple endings that you can unlock on your subsequent playthroughs.

2) Diablo 4

Diablo 4 was one of the biggest launches of 2023. While the Season 1 release of the title failed to meet community expectations, the ARPG has made a strong comeback with Season 2. The game is in a great place at the moment, and it’s something that you might want to get into as you wait for Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox Series S/X release.

Additionally, as Diablo 4 is a live service title, you can log into the game anytime and continue your journey in Sanctuary. With the Vessel of Hatered expansion also on the horizon, there is much to look forward to in the game.

3) Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0 and Phantom Liberty)

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 and Phantom Liberty update have entirely changed the community’s opinion on the RPG. CD Projekt Red has fixed many issues plaguing the game since its release in 2020, polishing some of the graphics and bringing Night City to life.

The 2.0 update also overhauled many gameplay mechanics, introducing a new Skill Tree and Perks system. This allowed for more gameplay options and helped players have more ways of engaging in combat. The Phantom Liberty expansion introduces a new cast of characters and a new story for you to enjoy in Dogtown.

4) Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

The Pillars of Eternity series is extremely popular amongst DnD veterans, and the community loves the first entry so much that they helped meet the crowdfunding goals for the sequel in just one day. The Fantasy setting and the storyline in Deadfire are similar to that of Baldur’s Gate 3. The role-playing elements are also on point while boasting an incredibly memorable narrative and story.

However, unlike in BG3, you will not be able to choose your own character in Deadfire, and you will play a protagonist known as the Watcher, whose fate is intertwined with a resurrected god.

5) Pathfinder: Kingmaker

If you want a try DnD experience that sticks firmly to its roots before you get into Baldur's Gate 3, then Pathfinder: Kingmaker will be one of the best picks. Align with staying true to its DnD roots. It also features many of the gameplay and combat elements you will find in BG3.

From a turn-based fighting style to an isometric viewpoint, there is a lot that the Pathfinder series has in common with Larian IPs. Kingmaker also provides a fleshed-out role-playing experience, with character customization that lets you play as you want to in the title.

