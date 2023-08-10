10 games like Baldur's Gate 3 to play if you are hooked on Larian's latest RPG

Baldur's Gate 3 is the most recent game developed by Larian Studios. The game has witnessed a very successful launch and is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite being a role-playing game, this title follows a few rules that are quite similar to the ones seen in tabletop games. Although it looks very simple on the surface, the title is really complex under the hood, and it has one of the most diverse class-building mechanics amongst most games of the same genre.

Baldur's Gate 3 has been in the making for a long time, and the developers have paid a lot of attention to getting the details right. This title is based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe, featuring rich and diverse lore.

There aren't a lot of games out there that can match up to what Larian's latest RPG has to offer, but that doesn't mean the options are nil.

10 games you should try if you like Baldur's Gate 3

Although Baldur's Gate 3 is a single-player game, this article will be exploring both single-player and multiplayer titles. While there are multiple factors that make the game so unique, including the sheer number of ending options, it does share some common elements like character creation, with other RPGs.

With that said, here are 10 games that you should try out if Baldur's Gate has caught your attention.

1) Neverwinter

Despite being an MMO, Neverwinter and Larian's latest RPG are from the same universe. While their gameplay mechanics are completely different, they feature the same classes, and overarching storylines.

However, the former has had a decline in its playerbase over the years. Although it's free to play, the increasing microtransactions in the game along with the pay-to-win aspect is something that pushes players away rather than attracting them.

2) Dark Souls

Genre-wise, these two titles are vastly different. However, when it comes to character creation and the lore, Dark Souls is at par with Baldur's Gate 3. The way the levels are designed and the characters are customized on both these titles makes the overall experience unique and unlike any other RPG in the market.

But then again, the enemies in Larian's RPG might be a bit forgiving. Don't expect mercy from the ones in Dark Souls.

3) Pathfinder: King Maker

This isn't the most player-friendly game that you will come across. It has a steep learning curve which can get unnerving at times. Pathfinder: Kingmaker was announced through a Kickstarter campaign in 2017, and was released to the public after a year, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

With that said, once you've mastered the mechanics and are accustomed to how the game works, it's safe to say that Pathfinder: Kingmaker will be one of the best RPGs that you've witnessed.

4) Lionheart: Legacy of the Crusader

This is a really strong title, at least until the first half of the game. The storyline falls off heavily right after reaching its peak, which is rather unfortunate because the game had a lot of potential. What's more interesting about this title is the fact that you get to interact with a lot of historical figures to learn about what's going on.

While it may not match Baldur's Gate 3 in terms of gameplay mechanics or customization options, you should give this title a shot because it's a straight-up history lesson that's delivered in a very interesting way.

5) Tyrrany

In Tyranny, your character is inherently evil. (Image via Tyranny)

In most RPGs, you will find yourself in the shoes of an individual who has good intentions, or who is the only one with the ability to kill a dragon. However, Tyranny is one of those RPGs where you will find yourself in the shoes of an individual who is inherently evil.

Although most RPGs have an element of choice when it comes to approaching the storyline in the game, the choices that you make in this game have some really strong in-game ramifications.

6) Path of Exile

Path of Exile is probably the only RPG in the market that is a live service with a multitude of classes and intense build-crafting moments. In fact, the number of skills that you get to unlock is mind-boggling. If Baldur's Gate 3 was an MMO, it could have some serious implications. A sequel for the Path of Exile was recently announced and is scheduled to release in 2024.

7) Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of the Eternity is a title that's made by Obsidian Entertainment. There are two titles in the series. Despite having the same name, these titles aren't related to each other and the stories do not have any overlaps.

What stands out about this game is the storyline, which is very detailed and intricate. The same can be said for Larian Studios' latest RPG in the market.

8) Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online has some really amazing build-crafting features (Image via Zenimax)

It might be a bit of a stretch to compare Elder Scrolls Online to Baldur's Gate 3, but it does have the makings of a game that can stand the test of time.

Although the game is based in the Elder Scrolls universe itself, it does tend to follow a storyline of its own, despite overarching in certain areas with the other games in the series. Although vastly different, these two titles have an interesting roster of characters to choose from.

9) Divinity: Original Sin

A still from Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Image via Larian Studios)

Before Larian Studios came up with Baldur's Gate, they worked on the Divinity: Original Sin titles. Both the installments in the Divinity series have standalone storylines, so it's not necessary to play one game in order to enjoy the other.

Furthermore, for those who don't really have any exposure to turn-based RPGs, either of the two Divinity: Original Sin games should be the ones through which they enter the world of fantasy and tragedy, and magic.

10) Diablo 4

The Butcher in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

This is the latest RPG to have been developed and released by Blizzard. Although the game ran into rocky waters after Season of the Malignant patch went live, it's finally back on track with the recent patch 1.1.1 that went live earlier this month. From elaborate build crafting options, this game has all the markings of a good RPG and can be a really nice alternative to Baldur's Gate 3.

That concludes the list of ten games that you can try out if you've liked Baldur's Gate 3. Apart from these 10 titles, there are a plethora of other titles under the same genre. It will be interesting to see how Baldur's Gate 3 holds up in the coming future, considering that there are a lot of major releases like Starfield, on the cards.