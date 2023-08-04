Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 might just make The Butcher stronger

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 might just end up making The Butcher stronger than he already is. Ever since the game went live, no other boss has terrorized players the way The Butcher has. There's no telling when or where he'll spawn, but the only saving grace is that the monster spawns inside dungeons. Whenever players see or hear the words "Fresh Meat," they should be prepared for the fight of their lives because that's when the demon makes an appearance.

While there are other formidable bosses in the game, none are as deadly as The Butcher. With the Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 official notes out already, players have been wondering if this monster is set to receive a buff.

Will The Butcher become stronger after Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 goes live?

leprkun @leprkun2 @Diablo Does this mean Lilith, the butcher, and varshan all are getting health buffs too? @RodFergusson @PezRadar @Diablo help us understand please!

As of now, there's no confirmation on whether The Butcher will become stronger once Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 goes live on August 8. After the official notes for the update were released, players took to Twitter to ask Blizzard Entertainment if Uber Lilith, Varshan, and The Butcher would be buffed.

The developer, however, only revealed that Uber Lilith and Varshan would not be buffed. It did not mention a single word about The Butcher. Considering that the monster has over 3.5 million player kills under its belt, it'll be more difficult for adventurers to face and defeat it if the developer buffs him with Patch 1.1.1.

Adam Fletcher @PezRadar @leprkun2 @Diablo @RodFergusson Story and Uber Lilith are not.

While many players have heaved a sigh of relief after learning that Blizzard won't be buffing Uber Lilith, others are dreading the moment The Butcher gets a buff.

Uber Lilith is one of the strongest bosses in the game and can be encountered in the Level 100 Capstone dungeon. While the status of The Butcher buff will be revealed on August 8, it'll be worth seeing how many more adventurers succumb to its cleaver till then.

With all said and done, players are pleased with the fact that Blizzard has been listening to the feedback that it has been receiving.

leprkun @leprkun2 @PezRadar @Diablo @RodFergusson The butcher? He already got a wicked heal…

Players have been quite vocal about Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1. Essentially, the update fixes most of the problems that were introduced by the Season of the Malignant launch patch. Although the update isn't live yet, the changes look really good in theory. Since the numbers add up, there's a high chance that these alterations will synergize really well in the game too.

Despite most of the classes receiving several buffs, as well as weapons and other items being reworked, the changes might not be enough to stop the wrath of The Butcher once Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 arrives.