"Important work they're doing": Twitter loses their mind over the new Baldur's Gate 3 update

Baldur's Gate 3 has been creating one headline after another, ever since it was released. While the game does boast immersive gameplay mechanics, it does have a few quirky elements to it as well. This role-playing game has one of the most diverse customization options, including some that don't really affect gameplay at all.

While the new update fixed a plethora of bugs, it also fixed a clipping issue that has left players in splits. Everyone took to Twitter to share their opinions about the matter, with some responding that the developers are doing important work.

New Baldur's Gate 3 update fixes clothing issues for multiple characters

While the new patch addresses a clothing issue with male gnome sorcerers, it also addresses the issue where genitalia was clipping through githyanki clothing. Although it's a rather strange thing to mention in the official Baldur's Gate 3 patch notes, the developers have included it anyway.

Players have responded to this post on Twitter by saying that the game in general hits differently. Others have stated that they'd want to play the game even more, considering that the developers are addressing issues with respect to indecent exposure as well.

rfnzdn @kol_plays @tomwarren Makes me want to play this game even more

Players have also gone on to retort that they've clearly made the wrong character choices while starting out in this game. Some players also responded by saying that they felt sorry for the ones who had to fix the issue and the people who had to test it.

megan mcgamepass @Meganisrad @tomwarren I clearly made the wrong character choices lol

Stringy Cheese 🇮🇹 @Stringy_Cheeze @tomwarren I feel sorry for the person who had to fix that and the person who has to test it

Overall, this is a nice way to advertise a game, even through the patch notes. While it's evident that this bug wasn't breaking the game in any manner, the developers still chose to mention it in the official Baldur's Gate 3 patch notes to draw out a reaction from the players. And based on the responses on Twitter, they have managed to do so!

FlimerMithrandir @TheFlo84 @tomwarren How to advertise your Game in Patch files. lol

Larian Studios has always delivered their releases on a very strong note. This new title has exceeded their expectations as well after it grossed more than 600,000 concurrent players on Steam post-launch. What's more interesting is that the title shattered GTA V's long-standing concurrent player record as well.

Ay yo @seerstrider @tomwarren Bg3 seems hilarious from what little I’ve seen

It's unclear how the game has been doing financially, but considering that there are so many concurrent players, it ought to be a success as well. Furthermore, the title has just gone live for PC as of now. The PlayStation 5 launch is scheduled to go live on September 6.

Given that Baldur's Gate 3 has such a strong fan following, the PS5 launch is already looking like a success, even before launch. It'll be interesting to see what the future has in store for this title.