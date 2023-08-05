600,000 concurrent players on Steam pushes Baldur's Gate 3 to 2nd spot for pre-ordered games on PlayStation Store

Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest entry in the franchise that dates back to 1998. Developed by Larian Studios, the title has been on the radar of every role-playing game (RPG) fan ever since its early access went live. Unlike most games that have gone live this year, the latest release delivered on all expectations and is currently witnessing one of the best launches this year.

The developers are currently following a staggered format of launch. Baldur's Gate 3 was first launched on PC and is set to go live on PlayStation 5 in September. The PC launch has been a huge success and is already starting to influence pre-orders on the PlayStation Store.

Baldur's Gate 3 becomes the second-highest pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Store

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales



It appears that's playing out. Baldur's Gate III has jumped to #2 Best Selling Pre-order on PSN I had a theory all the attention Baldur's Gate III was getting from its massive PC launch would have a positive impact on the PlayStation 5 version sales from excitement / visibilityIt appears that's playing out. Baldur's Gate III has jumped to #2 Best Selling Pre-order on PSN pic.twitter.com/j7rr7EbJ1B

For games like Baldur's Gate 3, these staggered releases are somewhat of a gamble. If the title fails on one platform at launch, it's almost given that it won't thrive on the other platforms, either. However, a successful launch will culminate in driving up its sales on other platforms at a later release date.

Hogwarts Legacy also followed a similar pattern and enjoyed tremendous success, at least from a financial standpoint. To make matters more interesting, Baldur's Gate 3 has seen around 600,000 concurrent players on Steam, breaking GTA V's all-time record. While the official numbers haven't been revealed yet, it shouldn't be surprising if the title breaks the sales records set by GTA V as well.

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most elaborate RPGs to have gone live this year, with a notable focus on its elaborate character creation options. Moreover, the game has been catching a lot of players off-guard with some of its more adult-rated customization options.

It's believed to have over 17,000 ending variations, which is, by far, the highest number of conclusions in gaming history. Most importantly, it's unlikely that every single player will discover all of these endings. The title is quite unique and has a lot to offer in terms of gameplay and customization as well.

Larian Studios has struck gold with this release, given how widely popular it is at this point. Considering these feats, Baldur's Gate 3 could receive a nomination for the Game of the Year award.