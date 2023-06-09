Path of Exile 2: Platforms, gameplay reveal, and more

Path of Exile has been a fan-favorite amongst ARPG players over the years, and even though PoE is still very much alive, many have been longing for Path of Exile 2. The game was announced all the way back in 2019, and players have barely heard anything about it. Some even feared it would be stuck forever in what the gaming industry dubs "development hell."

Thankfully, Summer Games Fest 2023 showcased a quick look at Grinding Gear Games' highly-anticipated sequel. Let's delve into everything revealed about Path of Exile 2.

Everything we know about Path of Exile 2 so far

The original Path of Exile was a free-to-play ARPG released back in 2013 and has amassed a huge playerbase mainly due to its awesome gameplay, captivating story, and epic character builds heavily inspired by the Diablo series. However, Path of Exile is still very much its own game. Originally, the game offered seven classes and allowed you to traverse the open world of Wraeclast.

The sequel is no different and seems to have improved upon its predecessor. The gameplay trailer showcased the sequel's huge improvements graphics-wise and some combat features that looked crisp.

Fans can expect to hear more about the sequel on July 28.

All Path of Exile 2 Classes unveiled so far

Grinding Gear Games announced that the Path of Exile 2 would have 19 Ascendancy classes, each with its own additional Ascendancy Skill Tree to master. Once you've finished the Lord's Labyrinth for the first time, you can pick an Ascendancy class from one of the three available for your character. The first time you complete the Labyrinth on each difficulty, you will receive two Ascendancy Points for its skill tree.

Here are the classes and their Ascendancy variations:

Duelist

Slayer

Gladiator

Champion

Shadow

Assassin

Saboteur

Trickster

Marauder

Juggernaut

Berserker

Chieftain

Witch

Necromancer

Occultist

Elementalist

Ranger

Deadeye

Pathfinder

Raider

Templar

Inquisitor

Hierophant

Guardian

Scion

Ascendant

All these characters will be available to play, and how they're built will be entirely up to you and your play style.

Not much is known about the second game since the developers have been tight-lipped. We know that the game isn't entirely a sequel but rather a significant patch or DLC to the original game. The working title for this was even called "Path of Exile 4.0". For players of the original game, they'll be delighted to know that both PoE games will be linked via a shared endgame, and any purchases you've made in the first will be carried on to Path of Exile 2.

Last but not least, Path of Exile 2 has a new seven-act storyline connected to the first game, making it a direct continuation rather than a completely separate title. PoE 2 will be available immediately available for those who have already downloaded the original game from Steam and the Epic Games Store. The title will also be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation Consoles.

So if you're an avid MMO or ARPG player, try Path of Exile before the sequel comes out. You'll also be just in time, with the Crucible League still live.

