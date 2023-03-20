5 best Genshin Impact teams for Spiral Abyss in version 3.5

Genshin Impact version 3.5 features a fresh round of Spiral Abyss, which includes a new set of opponents commencing from Floor 9. With the introduction of the new boss, Setekh Wenut, players can experiment with diverse team combinations against foes on every floor.

Despite this, some may prefer to stick to their tried and tested lineups. To assist them, here are the top five team formations that are recommended for tackling the new Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 3.5.

5 best teams for Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in v3.5 of Genshin Impact

The Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for the current Spiral Abyss cycle benefits certain characters like Hu Tao and Xiao.

When a character's HP goes down, all party members will get a benefit called Implacable, which will increase their damage output by 8% for eight seconds. Implacable buffs can be activated every 0.3 seconds and can be stacked up to four times, and each has a period that counts separately.

Teams can be formed by taking into consideration the Blessing and the enemy lineup.

1) Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Diona + Kazuha

A suitable team for the first half (Image via HoYoverse)

The first half of Floor 12 in Genshin Impact mostly consists of enemies like the Cryo Herald and the Frostarm Lawachurls, who are weak to Pyro. Players should thus focus on good Pyro characters for their teams.

Hu Tao also accounted for high single-target damage, which is needed for Chambers 2 and 3. Kazuha can help in buffs, while Xingqiu provides excellent resonance with Hu Tao by vaporizing. Diona is a shielder and healer in Genshin Impact for sustenance and can trigger Melt reactions.

2) Xiao + Sucrose + Bennett + Xiangling

Xiao team for the first half (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is a great DPS character in Genshin Impact whose HP reduces during his Burst. This does well with the current Abyssal Blessing as it gives all members a damage boost. Bennett and Xiangling are two of the best four-star Pyro supports will not only help clear the Cryo enemies but also buff Xiao.

Sucrose helps group up enemies of the first Chamber and also helps to add additional buffs.

3) Ayaka + Ganyu + Shenhe + Kazuha

Monocryo team for the second half (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can bring a strong Cryo character for the second half of Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. The first Chamber with the Hydro Herald can be cleared out quickly in this manner.

A mono-cryo team with Ayaka, Ganyu, Shenhe, and Kazuha as support can be really useful for the second half. The Cryo resonance gives a CRIT boost as well as can be swirled with Anemo, which will be necessary against the Setekh Wenut.

4) Tartaglia + Raiden + Nahida + Kokomi

Childe Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hyperbloom team in Genshin Impact is another interesting combination that can be useful in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. It is one of the best reaction components in the game as of now. The lineup consists of a powerful Hydro DPS along with an Elementary Mastery-build Raiden Shogun.

The second half has enemies like the Black Serpents, who get buffs by attacking shield characters. So, a Hyperbloom team without a shield character and instead, a healer and Hydro character like Kokomi, can be chosen for additional Bloom seeds.

5) Tighnari + Yae Miko + Nahida + Qiqi

Quicken team with Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

A Quicken team like this can be efficient in clearing out certain parts of the Spiral Abyss. It is particularly useful in the second half of the game since the characters selected can effortlessly manage Setekh Wenut.

Players can choose the textbook Quicken team in Genshin Impact with Tighnari, Yae, and Nahida, and opt for a healer like Qiqi for sustenance.

Players should remember that they can try to clear the Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss multiple times by changing teams to optimize for each Chamber when the previous one has been cleared with all the stars. Those who are new can use this strategy to optimize their clearance efficiency.

