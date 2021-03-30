5 best guns for long-range fights in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire includes a vast number of weapons. And it is a well-known fact that weapons are crucial in evaluating the outcome of a player's gameplay.

There are several types of guns in Free Fire, and they are classified based on their effectiveness at different ranges. Sniper Rifles and certain AR weapons are effective as long-range weapons, while SMGs are beneficial as short-range weapons.

Long-range fights in Free Fire are common while rank pushing or even during a Classic match. Listed below are the five best weapons in Free Fire that can be effective in long-range fights.

Note: The list does not contain any air-drop weapon as it has been made with the criteria of a generalized and regular loot. Also, this list is not in any particular order or ranking and solely reflects the author's views.

What are the best guns for long-range fights in Free Fire?

#1 - AN94

AN94 has very high firepower. It has a long effective range along with a decent rate of fire of 58 and a damage of 60. The weapon can be used for both mid-range and long-range assaults. However, the only downside of this weapon is that it has a high rate of recoil.

#2 - M14

M14 in Free Fire

The M14 is a rifle with the longest range, and it acts just like a Sniper Rifle. The weapon has an impressive fire range and a damage of 77. However, the magazine capacity is low (15) but has an impressive movement speed of 62.

#3 - Kar98K

The Kar98K is an impressive Sniper Rifle of its class. It has a good range of 84 and a high damage of 90. The weapon also has a great accuracy of 90. However, the reload speed of the Kar98k is the lowest of the class.

#4 - M82B

M82B in Free Fire

The M82B has high damage of 90 and a great range of 85. This is one of the most advantageous and most useful Sniper Rifles in Free Fire.

Besides the high damage it offers, it also serves an extra function. It is an anti-vehicle Sniper Rifle that deals a lot of additional damage to the vehicle and ice wall. Also, it has an armor penetration of 67.

#5 - SKS

SKS in Free Fire

The SKS is mostly used by players for one-tap headshots. It is very effective in long-range fights as it has a high damage rate and range of 82. It also offers an armor penetration of 46 and a decent movement speed of 62.

The advantage of taking up an SKS is primarily the 4x scope that comes pre-attached with it.

