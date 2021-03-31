5 best guns for solo vs squad fights in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers a horde of weapons in the game, and the armory comprises several classes and categories.

The most common categories are Shotguns, SMGs, Assault Rifles, and Sniper Rifles. All these categories are useful in different situations and different circumstances.

Players often like to play solo vs. squad games that push their credit score in the game. However, guns are also beneficial while pushing ranks in the solo vs. squad.

Intermediate and professional players are often found playing solo vs. squad matches to hone their personal skills. However, the guns they choose also need to be powerful and versatile.

This article lists some of the best weapons to use while playing solo vs. squad matches in Free Fire.

Note: This article is not in any individual order or ranking. This is just a random list of weapons. This list reflects the individual thoughts of the writer. Readers' opinions may differ.

What are the best guns for solo vs. squad fights in Free Fire?

#1 Groza

Groza in Free Fire (Image via bluestacks)

Groza is probably the most powerful AR weapon in Free Fire. With its extraordinary range of 77 and damage of 61, this weapon can knock down two enemies simultaneously with just a single magazine clip.

The most impressive aspect of this weapon is that though it is a long-range rifle, it offers great stability.

#2 M249

The M249 is an airdrop item and is rare to find. However, once players get their hands on it, it becomes almost impossible for the opponents to defeat the players.

With a tremendously large magazine capacity of 100 bullets, it also has a great range of 79. The biggest advantage that it provides to the players is that it has an agility of 58 though it belongs to the LMG category.

#3 AK

AK in Free Fire

The AK is one of the most popular and well-liked Rifles in Free Fire. It is renowned for its devastating damage on close-range and mid-range flights. It has a high damage of 61 and a damage range of 72 with high agility of 62 on the ground.

#4 SCAR

SCAR in Free Fire

SCAR is one of the most balanced weapons in the game, which offers great stability. It has a damage of 53, rate of fire of 61, and a great range of 60. It can help players to take down enemies in long-range as well but with precise shots. The weapon also has a great movement speed of 62.

#5 P90

The P90 is a convenient weapon in the SMG class. It has an amazing magazine capacity of 50 bullets which offers a benefit while pushing solo vs. squad. It contains enough rounds to knock down two or three enemies at once. It has a decent damage of 49 and a great rate of fire of 76.

