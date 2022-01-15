5 best Halo Infinite secret achievements

Achievements have been a thing in the video gaming industry for a while now, and it's no different in Halo Infinite. Players are delighted when rewarded with a particular badge in a game as it brings a sense of satisfaction.

The feeling is even better, especially when the achievements are secret, where players need to perform specific tasks to complete them. Halo Infinite has got eighteen secret achievements, out of which five best would be discussed in this article.

The game already has a massive number (119) of achievements for players to get rewarded with. These achievements are measured in Gamerscores, a method of tracking game progress, and can be checked from the Xbox Profile via the Xbox Console Companion App or the Xbox mobile app.

Here are some of the best secret achievements in Halo Infinite

The base game alone has 50 achievements worth 600 Gamerscore, while a DLC pack has 69 achievements worth 1000 Gamerscore. Out of these 119 achievements, 18 are secret, and players need to put in extra effort to complete them.

The five best secret achievements of the game are given below:

Greased Lightning

Brothers Grim

Together. Again.

Too many goodbyes

Hear These Words!

1) Greased Lightning

This secret achievement can only be completed in the Spartan Academy Tutorial mode. The task here is to complete the Movement yard in under 25 seconds, which is not that hard. Players need to look for shortcuts to achieve this feat.

2) Brothers Grim

To get this secret achievement, players need to take down the Spartan Killers Hyperius and Tovarus. This is one of the most challenging boss fights in the game. Players using the Legendary difficulty have to face both in one arena.

3) Together Again.

This achievement requires the player to help a friend in danger whose time is running out. The player has to face their past and save their future. This achievement is related to the story and must be unlocked while progressing with the game's campaign.

4) Too many goodbyes

XFerginatorX @XFerginatorX I finished the Halo Infinite campaign... "Too Many Goodbyes"... hit me right in the feels I finished the Halo Infinite campaign... "Too Many Goodbyes"... hit me right in the feels https://t.co/EUD2Ege2HM

Players will be required to defeat Harbinger and confront the truth to claim this achievement. Sentinel Beam is arguably the best weapon to fight Harbinger's shield down. The Gravity Hammer can also be used to inflict heavy damage.

5) Hear These Words!

Also Read Article Continues below

Halo Infinite players will need to infiltrate the Command Spire and end the Reformation for this achievement. It is also a campaign-related achievement, which means it is unmissable.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha