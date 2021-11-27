5 best high roller cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is full of expensive fast cars that are ready to dominate the streets with their stellar performance and style which remains unmatched by other cars in the game.

Many big names like Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Porsche, and others produce dream cars that are more than capable of going extremely fast on roads. However, making a choice on which car to pick among these manufacturers really becomes a problem as there is always something better than the other.

This listicle will suggest the five best high roller cars that live up to their name on the streets of Forza Horizon 5.

Which high roller cars are the best in Forza Horizon 5?

The five high roller cars that will be covered in this listicle are:

Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

Koenigsegg One: 1

Mercedes-AMG One

Bugatti Divo

Porsche 918 Spyder

1) Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

Lamborghini is all about style and fashion (Screen grab via Forza Horizon 5)

This Italian delicacy has the iconic Lamborghini body design. Apart from its stunning looks, it definitely goes insanely fast, if allowed to accelerate on any permanent road present in Forza Horizon 5.

2) Koenigsegg One: 1

Swedish manufacturer Konigsegg has its speciality for speed (Screen grab via Forza Horizon 5)

Even though other Koenigsegg cars are part of Forza Horizon 5’s large car collection, this car manages to look and feel better than the others for its aerodynamic design and handling.

3) Mercedes-AMG One

Track or on road, Mercedes-AMG has its name on the hall of fame (Screen grab via Forza Horizon 5)

The Mercedes-AMG One is a straight no to the face of anyone who states that electric cars could never match the performance of traditional petrol-powered hypercars. Also, knowing that a very limited stock of this car is actually produced in real life, owning one in Forza Horizon 5 is definitely a huge show-off.

4) Bugatti Divo

Weight isn't a problem if it can go as fast as a Bugatti (Screen grab via Forza Horizon 5)

The track-focused sports car, named after French professional driver Albert Divo, looks stunning while maintaining the old-school Bugatti design. Even though the car is heavy, it can go extremely fast on straight roads.

5) Porsche 918 Spyder

Slick and fast, Porsche 918 is the one everyone needs (Screen grab via Forza Horizon 5)

Nothing beats the attractiveness of the Porsche 918 Spyder in Forza Horizon 5. From design to performance, no exceptions were made to the German-built car, and is a must in every collector’s garage.

Note: This article reflects the views and opinions of the author.

Edited by Atul S