5 best Hogwarts Legacy mods that players should try out

With the release of Hogwarts Legacy on February 10, 2023, the world of magic is once again in our grasp and is now stronger than ever. You can now explore the school of wizardry and witchcraft in much more detail and discover the secrets that lie under Hogwarts.

While the game offers a plethora of content at the start, what if you could add more? If you are a part of the PC gaming community, you likely know what mods are. With some major modifications, you can enjoy an improved gaming experience in terms of environment and effects.

Enhance your Hogwarts Legacy experience with these mods

Thanks to the Nexusmods community, there are plenty of mods to apply and easy installation guides available on the official website. We have picked five of the best mods for Hogwarts Legacy that you can try out right now.

1) Cinematic and realistic reshade - performance friendly

Cinematic and Realistic Reshade mod (Image via Nexusmods)

If you are a fan of the Harry Potter movies, there is no harm in adding a realistic touch to the game, right? For that, Deehn's new mod is here to enhance the Hogwarts Legacy experience for you with major enhancements in the game's atmosphere and lighting conditions.

The mod will also remove the specific oversaturation and blue tint, making it closer to your favorite movie experience.

2) Ascendio - Unofficial FPS hotfix for PC

On PC, the game looks magnificent with a next-gen graphics card. However, some players on the platform have been facing major performance issues, including lag and FPS drops.

To fix this, you can apply this brand-new mod created by Seifu, which will improve FPS and stuttering issues. The mod applies some custom Unreal Engine parameters to tweak the CPU-to-GPU communication on your PC.

3) Billion Coins Save File

Billion Coins Save File (Image via Nexusmods)

Want to buy some cool cosmetics in Hogwarts Legacy but are short on coins? While the game offers a lot to explore, it can get a bit bothersome when you don't have enough coins to buy your choice of cosmetics in the game.

This mod will add a billion in-game coins to your profile immediately, making you a very rich fifth grader who can buy whatever they want in the game.

4) Thomas Broom

Thomas Broom mod (Image via Nexusmods)

This mod is perfect if you are looking for some mindless fun in the game. While Hogwarts Legacy allows you to fly around the map using the iconic broom, you can alter it with a talking train from the Isle of Sodor.

While this might sound a bit silly, it is a unique way to try the game out, and you can never get bored while flying in a train.

5) Peter Potter - The Spider Witch

Peter Potter mod for Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Nexusmods/Warner Bros Games)

Are you a Marvel fan and a potterhead? This extremely fun mod by Chris Rubino will bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman to the world of wizardry and witchcraft.

With it, you can use Spiderman as your playable character in the game and add some variety to the magical world. The in-game character looks like Peter Parker with his spidey suit on.

These were the top five Hogwarts Legacy mods we've picked for you, but there will be plenty more, so follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming to learn more about them.

