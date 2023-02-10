When the GTX 1660 Ti was launched in early 2019, the card was praised for its insane value proposition because it leveled the performance of the GTX 1070 at a fraction of its cost. Thus, it became the favorite sub-$300 design for gamers.
Even almost four years after its release, the card can handle most AAA games with some minor tweaks to the settings. Games like Hogwarts Legacy run on the GPU with minor issues at up to 1440p.
In this guide, we have listed the best graphics options for the GTX 1660 Ti. With these settings, the card can run the game at more than 60 FPS.
GTX 1660 Ti handles Hogwarts Legacy decently with some tweaks to the settings
Hogwarts Legacy is incredibly well-optimized for PCs. The game runs well, even on entry-level cards like the GTX 1650. Thus, gamers with more powerful hardware will face no problems having a smooth experience.
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti at 1080p
At 1080p, gamers can max out Hogwarts Legacy and rely on a bit of upscaling to get a decent framerate.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti at 1440p
The GTX 1660 Ti can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy in 1440p without major performance issues. However, gamers must dial down the settings a bit to achieve a high framerate.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Material Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Overall, the GTX 1660 Ti is aging like fine wine. Hogwarts Legacy is not an easy game to run. Be that as it may, the graphics card stacks up quite well. Thus, gamers can have a smooth experience playing the latest title from Avalanche Software.
