When the GTX 1660 Ti was launched in early 2019, the card was praised for its insane value proposition because it leveled the performance of the GTX 1070 at a fraction of its cost. Thus, it became the favorite sub-$300 design for gamers.

Even almost four years after its release, the card can handle most AAA games with some minor tweaks to the settings. Games like Hogwarts Legacy run on the GPU with minor issues at up to 1440p.

In this guide, we have listed the best graphics options for the GTX 1660 Ti. With these settings, the card can run the game at more than 60 FPS.

GTX 1660 Ti handles Hogwarts Legacy decently with some tweaks to the settings

Hogwarts Legacy is incredibly well-optimized for PCs. The game runs well, even on entry-level cards like the GTX 1650. Thus, gamers with more powerful hardware will face no problems having a smooth experience.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti at 1080p

At 1080p, gamers can max out Hogwarts Legacy and rely on a bit of upscaling to get a decent framerate.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti at 1440p

The GTX 1660 Ti can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy in 1440p without major performance issues. However, gamers must dial down the settings a bit to achieve a high framerate.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Overall, the GTX 1660 Ti is aging like fine wine. Hogwarts Legacy is not an easy game to run. Be that as it may, the graphics card stacks up quite well. Thus, gamers can have a smooth experience playing the latest title from Avalanche Software.

