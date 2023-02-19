5 best Hogwarts Legacy performance mods to fix FPS drops, stuttering issues and more

Hogwarts Legacy is a popular game with a beautiful open world filled with detailed places to explore. Characters and animations have a lot of detail to them as well. Needless to say, the game requires a bit of a powerful system to run smoothly. Even when players have met or exceeded the minimum requirements for the game, they have faced issues.

While there are many solutions and fixes, this post will look at mods to fix them.

Mods change or modify game files for an intended purpose, the ones mentioned here all focus on improving performance and fixing stutter.

Before someone goes ahead and installs mods in Hogwarts Legacy, it is highly recommended to create a backup of the game files and save them.

5 Mods that might fix performance, FPS and stutter issues in Hogwarts Legacy

1) FIX LOW FPS (Config File)

Config files can change various rending aspects of the game (Image via nexusmods.com)

This is a file that players can download and move into their Hogwarts Legacy config folder. Config files tweak the values of certain visual and rendering effects of the game. The mod author improves performance by fixing common mistakes made by developers in these config files. Players can download this mod from the Nexus mods website.

2) Remove fog. blur. dof. lens flare. ca. Vignette. (add reflections - sharpness - better skin - and contrast - NOT A RESHADE

This mod can remove fog which greatly improves performance (Image via nexusmods.com)

Installation of this mod is similar to that of the previous one. As the name suggests, this is another config file that removes various effects from Hogwarts Legacy, like fog, depth of field (dof), vignettes, etc, to improve performance. Rendering fog can take up a lot of PC resources, so it might be a very good idea to install this mod if one is on older hardware or facing FPS issues.

3) SLPF - Stuttering and Low-Performance Fix

Players can find this mod on the nexus mods website (Image via nexusmods.com)

Another config file that changes up the game’s internal settings. Modders will want to try a variation of this and any of the other config files mentioned here to see what works for them. SLPF also has another file that needs to be placed in the binaries folder to work. More information is available on their Nexus mods webpage. Players facing many stuttering issues should give this one a try.

4) DLSS Update (Better Performance and Reduced Ghosting)

DLSS settings can be changed in the graphics settings of Hogwarts Legacy (Image via nexusmods.com)

As the name suggests, this mod updates the DLSS settings of Hogwarts Legacy to the latest version. DLSS stands for deep learning super sampling and is a feature that lets the game run at a lower resolution while using A.I. to upscale it to a higher resolution. Updating the DLSS files will allow players to use a more up-to-date version of that setting.

They can turn on this setting in the game’s graphics options. Doing so should massively increase performance and reduce ghosting. They can install this mod by dropping it into the game files directory and using the replace option when prompted.

5) Ascendio II.0 - FPS Hotfix and Engine Tweaks for Hogwarts Legacy

This is by far the best option for fixing performance issues in the game. The mod tweaks the game’s engine, Unreal Engine, to greatly boost performance. It fixes stuttering and FPS issues by enabling texture streaming, forcing CPU to GPU communication, synchronization, and much more. It also fixes some bugs that decrease performance but can’t fully fix stuttering.

One of the great things about this mod is that it is really easy to install as it comes with an installer, and modders don’t need to fiddle with the game files. They will require to have .NET 6 installed on their PC, but having an up-to-date Windows version should mean that .NET is up to date. If not, it can easily be downloaded from the internet. Unfortunately, the mod is not suitable to run with Ray-tracing enabled.

Readers can click here for more news, guides, and info on Hogwarts Legacy.

