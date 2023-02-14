The Athlon 3000G is not built to play the latest AAA games like Hogwarts Legacy. The processor was introduced back in 2019 for office use and media PCs. It is a low-end chip with a TDP of just 35W.
However, the introduction of temporal upscaling technologies like FSR have greatly improved the capabilities of the Athlon 3000G. It can now run the latest games in the market at the lowest settings with some compromises, which is more than what can be expected from a $50 APU.
The chip can touch 30 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy with some tweaks to the graphics settings. The best combinations are listed below.
The Athlon 3000G manages to run Hogwarts Legacy at 30 FPS
The low-end AMD processor is based on the original Zen architecture. It comes with two cores and four threads and packs a three-core Vega iGPU.
It is worth noting that the 3000G is a very basic chip. It cannot handle high-bandwidth devices and constantly glitches when paired with a high-end GPU. The chip supports DDR4 memory of up to 2666 MHz. Due to the lackluster specs, most games stutter, and Hogwarts Legacy is no exception.
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Athlon 3000G for better picture quality
While running Hogwarts Legacy at the lowest settings and FSR set to Performance, the Athlon 3000G manages a playable experience. It is worth noting that the game might stutter, and the FPS might slip below 30 FPS.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1280 x 720
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR 1.0
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Low
- Material Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Athlon 3000G for better framerate
To keep Hogwarts Legacy running well above 30 FPS, gamers need to drop the resolution to 1024 x 768. However, the game still stutters due to the lack of fast VRAM.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1024 x 768
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA Low
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR 1.0
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Low
- Material Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Temporal upscaling formulas have been a godsend for low-end graphics cards and APUs. Chips like the Athlon 3000G and Ryzen 3 3200G, which were previously considered unsuitable for playing AAA games, can now handle the latest titles with some compromises.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.