The Athlon 3000G is not built to play the latest AAA games like Hogwarts Legacy. The processor was introduced back in 2019 for office use and media PCs. It is a low-end chip with a TDP of just 35W.

However, the introduction of temporal upscaling technologies like FSR have greatly improved the capabilities of the Athlon 3000G. It can now run the latest games in the market at the lowest settings with some compromises, which is more than what can be expected from a $50 APU.

The chip can touch 30 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy with some tweaks to the graphics settings. The best combinations are listed below.

The Athlon 3000G manages to run Hogwarts Legacy at 30 FPS

The low-end AMD processor is based on the original Zen architecture. It comes with two cores and four threads and packs a three-core Vega iGPU.

It is worth noting that the 3000G is a very basic chip. It cannot handle high-bandwidth devices and constantly glitches when paired with a high-end GPU. The chip supports DDR4 memory of up to 2666 MHz. Due to the lackluster specs, most games stutter, and Hogwarts Legacy is no exception.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Athlon 3000G for better picture quality

While running Hogwarts Legacy at the lowest settings and FSR set to Performance, the Athlon 3000G manages a playable experience. It is worth noting that the game might stutter, and the FPS might slip below 30 FPS.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR 1.0

AMD FSR 1.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance

AMD FSR Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Athlon 3000G for better framerate

To keep Hogwarts Legacy running well above 30 FPS, gamers need to drop the resolution to 1024 x 768. However, the game still stutters due to the lack of fast VRAM.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1024 x 768

1024 x 768 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA Low

: TAA Low Upscale Type: AMD FSR 1.0

AMD FSR 1.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance

AMD FSR Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Temporal upscaling formulas have been a godsend for low-end graphics cards and APUs. Chips like the Athlon 3000G and Ryzen 3 3200G, which were previously considered unsuitable for playing AAA games, can now handle the latest titles with some compromises.

