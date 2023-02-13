The Ryzen 3 3200G is an Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) from Team Red, which can run Hogwarts Legacy, surprisingly. The chip was introduced in 2019 as a part of the Zen+ lineup. The in-built GCN 5th gen-based graphics processor can run competitive titles like Fortnite and Valorant at lower resolutions.
AMD rolled out FSR, their temporal upscaling technology for all graphics cards, including the APUs. This has added new life to the 3200G, which can produce more frames in supported games.
Gamers will have to, however, adjust the settings accordingly for a playable 30 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy, which could face micro stuttering issues.
Ryzen 3 3200G can run AAA titles with compromises
The 3200G is not a powerful gaming chip, at least without a dedicated GPU. The processor is based on the older Zen+ architecture, originally introduced in 2018.
The graphics processor is an eight-core Vega chip based on the old GCN 5th gen architecture and is nearly equivalent to the GT 1030.
Thus, gamers will have to dial reduce the resolution to below 1080p, the baseline for gaming in 2023.
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Ryzen 3 3200G for better image quality
Although the Ryzen 3 3200G is not a powerful chip, its capabilities continue to surprise gamers even years after its launch. The chip can make 30 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy at 900p with the following settings:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1600 x 900
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA Low
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR 1.0
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Low
- Material Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Ryzen 3 3200G for better framerate
While playing titles like Hogwarts Legacy in 720p is well below modern standards, gamers using the Ryzen 3 3200G can try the resolution to achieve higher framerates. The best settings are listed below:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1280 x 720
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Low
- Material Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Hogwarts Legacy is not easy to run, but it is quite well-optimized on PC. Coupled with temporal upscaling, even the weakest GPUs can handle the game well.
