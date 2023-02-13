The Ryzen 3 3200G is an Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) from Team Red, which can run Hogwarts Legacy, surprisingly. The chip was introduced in 2019 as a part of the Zen+ lineup. The in-built GCN 5th gen-based graphics processor can run competitive titles like Fortnite and Valorant at lower resolutions.

AMD rolled out FSR, their temporal upscaling technology for all graphics cards, including the APUs. This has added new life to the 3200G, which can produce more frames in supported games.

Gamers will have to, however, adjust the settings accordingly for a playable 30 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy, which could face micro stuttering issues.

Ryzen 3 3200G can run AAA titles with compromises

The 3200G is not a powerful gaming chip, at least without a dedicated GPU. The processor is based on the older Zen+ architecture, originally introduced in 2018.

The graphics processor is an eight-core Vega chip based on the old GCN 5th gen architecture and is nearly equivalent to the GT 1030.

Thus, gamers will have to dial reduce the resolution to below 1080p, the baseline for gaming in 2023.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Ryzen 3 3200G for better image quality

Although the Ryzen 3 3200G is not a powerful chip, its capabilities continue to surprise gamers even years after its launch. The chip can make 30 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy at 900p with the following settings:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1600 x 900

1600 x 900 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA Low

: TAA Low Upscale Type: AMD FSR 1.0

AMD FSR 1.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance

AMD FSR Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Ryzen 3 3200G for better framerate

While playing titles like Hogwarts Legacy in 720p is well below modern standards, gamers using the Ryzen 3 3200G can try the resolution to achieve higher framerates. The best settings are listed below:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Performance

AMD FSR Performance Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Hogwarts Legacy is not easy to run, but it is quite well-optimized on PC. Coupled with temporal upscaling, even the weakest GPUs can handle the game well.

