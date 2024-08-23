5 best Honkai Star Rail characters to team with Jiaoqiu

Jiaoqiu was recently released in Honkai Star Rail during version 2.4. Players looking for the best support for the Damage over Time (DoT) characters may have already pulled for him. Since he deals damage-reduction debuffs, he works considerably well with the DoT units and excels when placed in any Hypercarry team compositions.

Here's a look at the best characters you should pair Jiaoqiu with in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Best characters to team up with Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail

1) Acheron

Acheron is one of the best characters to pair with Jiaoqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

When looking at Jiaoqiu’s kit in Honkai Star Rail, the first thing that comes to mind is that he is the best support unit for Acheron. Since the latter needs a certain amount of debuffs—nine to be precise—to activate her ultimate, Jiaoqiu can easily help Acheron unleash her ultimate quite frequently, given debuffs are his specialty.

Moreover, Jiaoqiu’s addition to an Acheron team will help her deal incredible damage since he can render the adversaries defenseless with his abilities.

2) Kafka

Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great character you should consider teaming up Jiaoqiu with is Kafka. She is one of the more unique units in Honkai Star Rail that can trigger the DoT debuffs and produce damage from them. This makes Jiaoqiu an excellent pairup for her as he can inflict an abnormal amount of DoT debuffs on adversaries.

Leaks suggest Kafka might receive a second rerun banner in the upcoming version 2.5 update. If so, players can easily roll for Jiaoqiu and acquire Kafka to build on the best DoT teams in Honkai Star Rail.

3) Black Swan

Black Swan in Honkai: Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan is another character you shouldn't sleep on, especially if you already have Jiaoqiu. The latter's Fire DoTs can easily allow Black Swan to inflict more Arcana stacks on the adversaries. The more stacks of Arcana the enemy shave, the more damage they take from DoT damage.

Since both Black Swan and Jiaoqiu can inflict DoT, which turns into Arcana stacks for the former, you can easily replace Kafka with the latter while building a team.

4) Firefly

Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Firefly doesn’t require any DoT debuffs to deal damage, Jiaoqiu can still be an excellent teammate for her. Since he can render enemies vulnerable with his abilities, making them take a ridiculous amount of damage, Firefly can shred through them. Moreover, Jiaoqiu can deal a decent amount of damage with his abilities, assisting Firefly in battle.

5) Huohuo

Huhouo is a healer who pairs well with Jiaoqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Pairing Jiaoqiu with Huohuo is a great choice. This young foxian can boost Jiaoqiu's potential by a significant margin. Her ability to regenerate Energy will benefit Jiaoqiu as his damage-boosting ability is tied to his ultimate.

Moreover, Huohuo can heal Jiaoqiu when he sustains an enemy hit. This allows the latter to have a good survival rate in every fight and deal a noteworthy amount of damage to his adversaries.

While we take a look at the best characters to pair with Jiaoqiu, players may want to know which units they should avoid when building a team that includes him. Due to how his kit is made in Honkai Star Rail, he can work well with any DPS character. However, some DPS characters that fail to prove their worth in various activities such as Divergent Universe shouldn't be paired with Jiaoqiu as they cannot deal enough damage.

