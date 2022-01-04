5 best houses to buy in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing simulation game featuring various supercars and a wide range of activities to keep the players engaged. From race events, challenges and accolades, to multiple collectible items, Forza Horizon 5 has it all.

In Forza Horizon 5, houses are not merely just a collectible but also an asset that allows players to easily progress through the game. There are various perks players can come by when buying a house in Forza Horizon 5, like free spin and fast travel.

This article will deal with the five best houses in Forza Horizon 5 that players should acquire.

Players should buy these five houses in Forza Horizon 5

Out of a total of seven houses in Forza Horizon 5, the five mentioned below can be called the best in the entire game.

1) Buenas Vistas

The Buenas Vistas house is present in the western part of the Forza Horizon 5 map and is one of the best in the entire game. Priced at two million credits, the house unlocks fast travel for players that allows them to go anywhere on the map.

2) Hotel Castillo

Located in the northern part of the map, Hotel Castillo is one of the best investments that players can make in Forza Horizon 5. By spending a huge amount of five million credits, the house unlocks free daily wheelspin, which can pay out a lot more than the house itself.

3) Lugar Tranquilo

The Lugar Tranquilo house is located at the eastern part of the map and gives a sweet view of the beach. The house comes free for VIP DLC holders while regular players can unlock it with 700,000 credits.

Apart from the great view, the house also unlocks the perk - Horizon Promo. This will allow players to take pictures of their cars.

4) La Casa Solariega

This beauty is located close to the solar panel field near the highway and unlocks the double Forzathon Points perk. The house can be bought for 1.5 million credits. However, for VIP DLC holders, it'll come for free like Lugar Tranquilo.

5) Casa Bella

The Casa Bella ownership can be earned by any player in Forza Horizon 5 and is also present on the western side of the map. For a free house, it unlocks the Skill Songs perk that rewards players with extra skill points while driving through the entire map.

