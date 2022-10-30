5 best Knighthood skills for Robin in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is the latest superhero game on the market, which tells a new story in WB Games Montreal’s DC universe. The story picks up after the death of Batman, as his four proteges return to Gotham City after receiving a final message from their former mentor and leader.

In Gotham Knights, you can play Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin and switch between the four at any point in the story. Each character handles differently, with different skills, abilities, and unique movesets. The game can be played in single-player or in co-op multiplayer.

In this guide, I’ll look at the Knighthood skill tree for Robin in Gotham Knights. I’ll list five of the best skills you can unlock as part of this tree, which will benefit Robin’s moveset and unique playstyle. Read on to learn more.

The Knighthood skill tree in Gotham Knights

All four playable characters in Gotham Knights come with an unlockable skill tree that can only be accessed after you’ve completed the Knighthood challenge with them. This skill tree comes with certain special abilities, which are meant to be part of carrying on the legacy of Batman.

Robin’s Knighthood skill tree comes with seven iconic abilities: Slideways (unlocks automatically when the challenge is completed), Stealth Takedown +, Aerial Attack Smoke, Microbot Cooldown Reduction, Microbot Target +, Slideways Takedown, and Combat Expertise.

Robin's Knighthood skill tree (Image via YouTube - TonyBingGaming)

5 best Knighthood skills for Robin

1) Combat Expertise

As with all the characters in Gotham Knights, Robin comes with his melee attack upgrade, which increases the number of hits he can perform in this combo by 1. It also makes the final strike a knockdown, meaning that the ability significantly ups your attack power and is a great skill regardless of the point you are in the game.

2) Aerial Attack Smoke

Some of Robin’s knighthood skills are tied to stealth, and this adds a smoke bomb at the end of every aerial attack. This allows you to reestablish stealth after taking out an enemy using aerial attacks and thus remain undetected.

3) Slideways Takedown

Slideways is Robin’s traversal ability that automatically unlocks when you gain access to the Knighthood skill tree. This allows Robin to tap into teleportation technology and access it to reposition himself in and around the map.

Slideways Takedown upgrades this ability by allowing him to open portals to take out enemies silently. This can be done from a significant distance, making it ideal to be used when patrolling the city.

4) Microbots Cooldown Reduction

Microbots is Robin’s ultimate ability, wherein he summons three swarms of microbots that can each latch onto an enemy and deal small damage over time, followed by an explosion.

The Microbot Cooldown Reduction does precisely what it says and reduces the cooldown for this ability by 20%. This will be an excellent asset, as the default cooldown is 10 mins, which is the highest of all the ultimate abilities in the game.

5) Microbots Targets +

This skill increases the efficiency of the Microbots and allows Robin to call on five swarms of microbots instead of three. Thus, the ultimate is much more effective against large enemy groups and is a great help during late-game fights.

And those were five of the best knighthood skills for Robin in Gotham Knights. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, you can always leave us a like on the article or your thoughts in the comments section below. Let us know what other guides you’d like to see featured on the site, and keep up with us for more on Gotham Knights. Have a great day!

