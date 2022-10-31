The best end-game build for Robin in Gotham Knights

WB Games’ latest open-world action-adventure RPG title, Gotham Knights, offers fans of the Batman series the chance to role-play some of the most beloved heroes of DC Universe’s bat family. This includes Robin, who is also the youngest of all four playable heroes in Gotham Knights.

Robin is a stealth specialist in Gotham Knights, who also possesses a bunch of lethal drones in his arsenal of gadgets. His melee weapon, the Bo Staff, deals a massive amount of elemental crowd-control damage. Finally, for long-range, Robin has slingshots at his disposal. These traits make Robin one of the most versatile heroes in the Gotham Knights.

Like all other heroes, players controlling Robin have to invest their Action Points in four skill trees, including the Kinghood challenges. Each skill tree has its own unique flavor of skills and abilities. The skill trees available for Robin are listed below:

Slugger skill tree – This skill tree improves Robin’s capabilities in direct hand-to-hand combat. The abilities in this crafting menu primarily focus on dealing critical hits and elemental damage.

– This skill tree improves Robin’s capabilities in direct hand-to-hand combat. The abilities in this crafting menu primarily focus on dealing critical hits and elemental damage. Shadow skill tree – The Shadow skill tree allows Robin to become the popular stealth master that he is so well known for by the fans of the DC universe. This skill tree enables Robin to learn some cool deceptive and stealthy moves.

– The Shadow skill tree allows Robin to become the popular stealth master that he is so well known for by the fans of the DC universe. This skill tree enables Robin to learn some cool deceptive and stealthy moves. Tinkering skill tree – This skill tree is all about transforming Robin into an elemental damage dealer through the clever use of gadgets and tools.

Players can feel spoilt for choices when picking Robin because of the wide variety of toolsets, abilities, and buffs he has in his repertoire of learnable skills. This guide is all about building up the best configuration for players to cruise through Gotham Knights while playing Robin in the end game.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion

Gotham Knights: Robin players get four Momentum Abilities to choose from, out of which they can keep only two

Read further to know about the most balanced end-game build for Robin (image via WB Games)

Before delving deep into the skills and abilities that Robin players can learn at Gotham Knights, which are ideal for the end-game, it is important to note that picking the right Momentum Ability is one of the key gameplay elements and forms the basis upon which players can invest their Action Points to learn new abilities.

Like all the other characters in Gotham Knights, Robin players also get four Momentum Abilities to choose from, out of which they can keep only two. These Momentum Abilities get naturally unlocked as players progress through the game. The four Momentum Abilities available to Robin players are:

Evade Decoy – Evade Decoy is the earliest ability that Robin gets to learn. This ability is all about deploying a decoy to evade the enemy.

– Evade Decoy is the earliest ability that Robin gets to learn. This ability is all about deploying a decoy to evade the enemy. Fireworks – The Fireworks ability is a great crowd control effect that deals heavy elemental damage, and complements Robin’s Bo Stuff very well

– The Fireworks ability is a great crowd control effect that deals heavy elemental damage, and complements Robin’s Bo Stuff very well Bo Swing – A hard-to-master Momentum Ability that amplifies Robin’s ranged weapon, the Sling Shot. This ability relies on the player's skills to hit multiple enemies accurately in quick succession.

– A hard-to-master Momentum Ability that amplifies Robin’s ranged weapon, the Sling Shot. This ability relies on the player's skills to hit multiple enemies accurately in quick succession. Microbots – The last Momentum Ability which gets unlocked for Robin in Gotham Knights, the Microbots are a bunch of drones that Robin can unleash upon enemies. If used correctly, players can bully their way through the enemies in Gotham City using Robin’s drones.

Let’s now dive straight into the best end-game Robin builds in Gotham Knights:

Momentum Ability 1: Fireworks

Robin unleashes his Fireworks Ability in Gotham Knights that deals elemental damage in an area (image via WB Games)

Robin is most effective when he deals elemental damage through his Bo Stuff. Players must use it as soon as the ability gets unlocked. The Fireworks Momentum Ability fires up a combustible pallet that explodes and rains down in an area dealing crowd control damage. It is advisable to keep this Momentum Ability till the end game.

Momentum Ability 2: Microbots

The Microbots ability releases a set of drones that enables Robin to take some respite from the heat of the battle (image via WB Games)

Microbots is an insanely powerful Momentum Ability which gets unlocked in the end. Players must slot in with this ability as soon as it is available. Through the Microbot’s ability, Robin unleashes three drones that lash at nearby enemies. They also inflict additional incendiary damage as well.

Shadow Renewal, Exploding Decoy, and more skills for end-game Robin in Gotham Knights

View of the skill tree menus in Gotham Knights (image via WB Games)

1) Turnabout Takedown

Skill tree: Shadow

Shadow Action Points: 3

Through the Turnabout Takedown, Robin is able to accomplish stealth moves on bigger-sized opponents in Gotham Knights. It’s an ideal skill to have in long-duration boss fights.

2) Shadow Renewal

Skill tree: Shadow

Shadow Action Points: 2

Healing is one of the key gameplay aspects of the game, especially when dealing with long-duration boss fights. Through the Shadow Renewal skill, Robin successfully restores 25% of his health every time he conducts a successful takedown. This skill works perfectly in tandem with the aforementioned Turnabout Takedown.

3) Elemental Burst

Skill tree: Tinkering

Tinkering Action Points: 2

Players must go ahead and complement their Fireworks Momentum Ability with the Elemental Burst, which is more of an effect than a full-fledged skill. Through this effect, Robin deals a massive amount of elemental damage in a radius. Additionally, the Elemental Burst effect also reduces the enemies’ resistance to elemental damage by 50%.

4) Exploding Decoy

Skill tree: Slugger

Slugger Action Points: 2

Exploding Decoy is a nifty maneuver that Robin possesses wherein the hero dashes out and leaves behind a decoy which deals residual elemental damage to nearby enemies.

Poll : 0 votes