5 best landing spots in Free Fire to rank up safely

Rank pushing in Free Fire has always been one of the most exciting aspects of the game, and players are constantly striving to obtain the highest rank tier to establish their credibility and ranking.

However, rank pushing requires playing it cautious, staying low-key, and obtaining the best gear and loot possible to increase a player's chances of surviving.

This article shares the best landing spots in Free Fire, where players will have the maximum chance of surviving and have decent loot to rank up the tiers safely.

Best landing spots in Free Fire

Before listing the locations, it must be noted that the "Safe" criteria are determined by the flight route on the map. The below areas are presented following the flight's generalized path.

With these parameters in mind, these are the five safest places to land and rank push quickly in Free Fire:

1) Crossroads (Purgatory)

Crossroads location in Free Fire

Crossroads is a less crowded area on the low terrain with good loot, found in Purgatory's northwest corner. This site features various trailers and small houses, most of which go through widely used highways that span the whole map.

It's a prominent and safe place to land, but the loot isn't always sufficient for a squad.

2) Mars Electric (Bermuda)

Mars Electric, located at Bermuda's bottom side (extreme south), is one of the most overlooked areas in-game.

In comparison to other spots, it is relatively safe. Players will be able to avoid early fights here and will have a decent loot that should suffice the team.

3) Quarry (Purgatory)

Quarry in Free Fire

The Quarry is a less crowded area on Purgatory's southwestern edge with average loot.

The loot here can suffice a squad and mainly comprises level 1 and level 2 tier items. As this location provides lesser loot, there is a minimal chance of engaging in an early fight.

4) Mt. Villa (Purgatory)

Mt. Villa in Free Fire

Mt. Villa has the lowest loot on the Purgatory map, although it is quite safe to land due to lesser visitors. This region is at the far south-west corner of the map and has few houses in a large compound.

The area may not offer enough loot for an entire team, but it will suffice one or two players.

5) Cape Town (Bermuda)

Cape Town is located at the extreme eastern corner of the Bermuda map. There are several compounds and residences where a plethora of loot can be found. It even comprises level 3 tier loot.

Players can also take cover in the densely packed compounds of Cape Town during an ambush.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer