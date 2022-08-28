5 best Legendary cards for the August Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

The most recent 1v1 event in Clash Royale is the Rage Tournament. Players can sign up for it free of charge and receive exclusive benefits as well as a legendary emote.

To reach the top of the scoreboard and win special awards, they must create a potent eight-card tournament deck and win as many games as they can. The in-game description of the Rage Tournament says:

"The whole arena is affected by the Rage spell! Choose your deck wisely! Win as many battles as you can to earn rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn exclusive Emote & 100000 bonus gold!"

Players can build a deck using any card for the tournament, from Common to Champion, regardless of whether it is unlocked or not. Other than the aforementioned legendary emote, an extra 100,000 gold will be awarded to the top 100 players.

This article will discuss the top five Legendary cards for Clash Royale's August Rage Tournament.

Mega Knight and four other Common cards for the August Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Royal Ghost

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1600

Damage: 345

In Arena 12, players can acquire the Royal Ghost, a Legendary Card. As a melee unit, he possesses a reasonable quantity of hitpoints and deals area damage. He is also the only troop in Clash Royale whose visibility is delayed until after an opposing building or unit has been attacked.

Due to his invisibility, which enables him to reach the target without taking too much damage, the Royal Ghost is an excellent attacking unit. In the Rage Tournament, players can use the Royal Ghost with some help from units like Valkyrie and Musketeer.

4) Ram Rider

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2337

Damage: 352

Ram Rider is one of Clash Royale's most potent Legendary cards that can be unlocked in Arena 10. The high hitpoint and damage per second make it one of the most powerful assault troop cards. The Rider only targets the enemy's infantry, whereas the Ram only targets building units.

With this card, for a brief period of time, the player can intoxicate the opponent's troops, making them move more slowly and fight less effectively. Moreover, Ram Rider troops can be used in conjunction with anti-air cards like Baby Dragons, Musketeers, and Wizards.

3) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Hitpoints: 5280

Damage: 355

One of the most well-known Legendary cards in Clash Royale is Mega Knight, whose splash damage makes it simple to dispatch waves of enemy soldiers. Players can employ the Mega Knight to prevent their opponents' cards from being pushed using its many hitpoints.

With the help of support cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon, Mega Knights should be shielded against invading air cards. The enemy's ground-troop push can be efficiently neutralized by this card's splash damage. When utilizing Mega Knight, players should send out assistance units like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard.

2) Lumberjack

Cost: 4 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1696

Damage: 320

Lumberjack is a fast, melee unit with lots of hitpoints and significant damage-dealing potential. When he dies, he leaves a Rage Spell behind, which temporarily increases the attack and movement speed of ally units and structures within the spell's effective radius.

This card works well when combined with Balloon and Hog Rider for dealing maximum damage to adversary towers. Supporting cards like Minion Horde, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Mini Pekka must be used with Lumberjack.

1) Fisherman

Elixir Cost: 4 > 3

FISHERMAN is also getting a balance change...Elixir Cost: 4 > 3Damage: -11% FISHERMAN is also getting a balance change...Elixir Cost: 4 > 3Damage: -11%⚓️💪

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1152

Damage: 256

One of the strongest Legendary cards in Clash Royale, Fisherman can be acquired in Arena 15 by using Legendary Chests and Tokens. He is a powerful melee unit, but he can only attack one target at a time.

A Fisherman uses a hook to draw opposing soldiers towards him. This card can be used by players to encourage enemy forces to assault the King Tower and destroy the cannon that serves as a defense. When launching counterattacks with cards like Wizards and Valkyries, players can deploy the Fisherman troop.

