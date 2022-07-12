5 best live-service games worthy of your time and money in 2022

Live-service games may have only recently seen a burst in popularity, but the business model has churned out several notable titles over the years. The premise of such titles remains the same: the base game is made available for little to no cost, and developers keep the game "alive" by constantly adding fresh content.

Some of the names on this list have existed for several years, while others are more recent. Despite being in different genres, each of these titles has active support and development, which allows players to enjoy them.

Top five live-service games worth playing in 2022

5) DOTA 2

For the lovers of MOBAs, there are two games of great quality - DOTA 2 and League of Legends. Picking either one works as both games are actively supported by their respective developers.

From new content to official competitions, both games have a charm that has helped them dominate the market for over a decade. In many ways, either qualifies as a great live-service game that a player can potentially pick up even in 2022. This is a curious case where both titles could have easily been placed on the list, but the larger pool of available heroes puts DOTA 2 at an advantage.

DOTA 2's roster has expanded massively since its release, and it remains one of the highest-played games on Steam daily. However, players can get all the heroes available in DOTA 2, unlike the champions in League of Legends. This one factor could be a major difference-maker for beginners.

While having a smaller roster of characters has its advantages, many players like having all the options available. The gameplay is similar to typical MOBAs. However, Valve has put some spins of its own. Aside from the typical ranked play, there are special modes and events from time to time.

4) Valorant

While Valve might have edged Riot Games in the previous entry, the latter wins with Valorant. The game has some eerie similarities to CS: GO, which is also free. However, the newer game has many more activities and events, allowing players to get a lot of content at no cost. Valorant's live-service model is excellent as players can't spend their way to get an in-game advantage.

The core gameplay revolves around two teams of five players each who play as agents. Every agent has unique abilities, allowing them to dictate the battlefield. Matches are played in rounds, and certain objectives must be completed to win. Overall, it's an excellent live-service game that is incidentally free-to-play.

Players can choose to opt for in-game customizations to further personalize the weapons they use. There's a battle pass and other in-game events which allows them to earn skins and more without really spending anything. Valorant ensures that even when a player spends real-life money, it doesn't create an uneven playing field.

3) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is arguably the best looter-shooter on the market and is also a prime example of what a live-service game should be. The millions actively playing the game are the biggest testament to its success. That doesn't mean that players have to spend to enjoy much of the game's free vanilla content.

Bungie's live-service game can be a model for many aspiring developers as it has turned Destiny 2 into an enormous commercial success. Players can dip their toes into plenty of expansions and regular events. Buying the expansions requires money, but all of them are well worth it.

As for the events, most of them come with a vanilla experience, allowing players to earn even more loot. There seems to be no stopping Destiny 2 anytime soon, which makes investing time and money in the game worthwhile.

2) Genshin Impact

In many ways, it's hard to believe that there's an RPG as glamorous as Genshin Impact at zero cost. The entire base game is free, and the gacha has made astronomical gains in footfall since it was released.

While gorgeous esthetics are a big reason, the live-service game's stars are the events and rewards. A gacha with poor rewards will fail quickly, which is exactly what the developers have understood.

The game offers plenty of quality of life features that allow one to play as casually or as hardcore as they want to. But the gacha is only a part of it, as players will be able to journey across beautiful regions.

Several quests will take them on unique adventures. Overall, Genshin Impact is an excellent live-service game for someone who wants to enjoy a rich game filled with amazing stories and events.

1) Fortnite

Fortnite might not be everyone's cup of tea, but when it comes to live-service games, there's no bigger name. Since its release, the Epic Games Store has turned the game into a juggernaut. It is arguably the biggest battle royale game, and the scope is endless.

There are plenty of things to do, from different official events to user-created modes. The recent Save the World expansion is a prime example of the vast amount of content routinely added to the game.

It's quite hard to sum up the content of Fortnite in a few words, which shows its potential as a live-service game. Aside from the game modes and content, there are cosmetics. From Marvel superheroes to Darth Vader, there are already hundreds of crossover characters that players can earn in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far