Popular gacha title Punishing Gray Raven might finally get a PC client

Punishing Gray Raven is one of the most popular titles in the gacha market. Developed by Kuro Game, this fast-paced action RPG made its mark in the global market in July last year. With its upcoming first global anniversary arriving next month, players will get a special collaboration event with Nier: Automata.

Punishing: Gray Raven @PGR_GLOBAL

We are thrilled to announce that PGR × NieR:Automata Collaboration Event is coming with the next major update, Untold Naraka!

Get ready to meet new S-Rank Constructs 2B, 9S and A2 in PGR, Commandants!

#PGRxNieR #punishinggrayraven 【PGR × NieR:Automata Collaboration Revealed】We are thrilled to announce that PGR × NieR:Automata Collaboration Event is coming with the next major update, Untold Naraka!Get ready to meet new S-Rank Constructs 2B, 9S and A2 in PGR, Commandants! 【PGR × NieR:Automata Collaboration Revealed】We are thrilled to announce that PGR × NieR:Automata Collaboration Event is coming with the next major update, Untold Naraka!Get ready to meet new S-Rank Constructs 2B, 9S and A2 in PGR, Commandants!#PGRxNieR #punishinggrayraven https://t.co/hJT4V9OXiP

A prominent content creator, Rexlent, recently uploaded a tweet claiming that a PC client for both Punishing Gray Raven and Kuro's upcoming title, Withering Waves, has been registered.

Rexlent @Rexlent

No known release date yet but still big news!!



#punishinggrayraven #wutheringwaves Word has been going around so I went to personally check it and yes it does look like that PC clients have been registered for both PGR and WW.No known release date yet but still big news!! Word has been going around so I went to personally check it and yes it does look like that PC clients have been registered for both PGR and WW. No known release date yet but still big news!!#punishinggrayraven #wutheringwaves https://t.co/SZzIfp4sJ2

Rexlent uploaded an image of what appears to be a database that stores company information. Apparently, both of Kuro's titles (the upcoming Wuthering Waves and the ongoing gacha ARPG) have been registered for a future release with a PC client.

Rexlent quoted:

"Word has been going around so I went to personally check it and yes it does look like PC clients have been registered for both PGR and WW. No known release date yet but still big news!!"

Fans might finally get a PC client for Punishing Gray Raven after years of waiting

Punishing Gray Raven takes a unique approach when it comes to spamming skills in combat. Instead of a character's specific skill-set, players need to interact with numerous orbs that appear on the screen. Due to the game's addictive flow of combat paired with some of the toughest boss battles, the community has been requesting a PC client for a long time now.

While players can get different characters with unique skills via gacha, each one of them performs a specific action based on orbs. A total of eight orbs can appear on the screen, all of which are viable for attack combos and special skills. While these mechanics do make sense on a touchpad, it still begs the question of how Kuro Game is going to pull off the PC version with numerous interactions during combat.

The combat controls on the emulator (Image via Kuro Games)

Playing mobile games on PC is nothing strange, as players have been doing this for some of the most popular gacha games in the market. Famous emulators such as Bluestacks and MeMu allow players to assign controls via their keyboard-mouse and controllers to keep up with the fast-paced combat.

It will be interesting to see if Kuro Game completely overhauls the game's HUD to balance the mechanics with the PC client or keeps everything the same by only adding controls.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far