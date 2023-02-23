5 best must-have Neckwear Gear in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy customizations allow players to reflect an original look and create a unique touch for the game's characters. Neckwear is a customizable option that can spruce up any look. Many of these scarves can be acquired in different ways, and the following section will dive into how to acquire five of the best-looking ones.

1) Charcoal Lock Scarf

This is an excellent choice for those with eccentric taste or those hoping to mold their character into an eccentric in Hogwarts Legacy. Despite its name, the scarf has key prints all around it with a charcoal and grayish background. It is an excellent look for wintertime and can match well with white and gray apparel. Evening black coats will look great with them.

Players can get this scarf from the usual locations like Gladrags Wizardwear, which always has a random selection of wearable items, from loot chests and as monster drops.

2) Royal Chinese Fireball

The Royal Chinese Fireball can be rocked during the festivities for a high-class look. The contrast between the colors looks really good in any well lit environment and will go really well with other Royal looking get ups. It can go well with anyone trying to play a very mystical wizard wearing hues of mysterious blues or purples.

Gladrags Wizardwear could always have this as one of its random selections in Hogwarts Legacy. Chests and monsters also have a chance of dropping them as well.

3) Top of the Class Scarf

Honor students should be flaunting this as a sign of their academic prowess. It comes in four different shades and the one that the player character receives depends on their house. This one doesn't use fancy colors or patterns to stand out, it uses its reputation to do so. Given only to those who are very diligent in their studies.

Top of the class Scarf can be received by progressing through the Assignments Challenge, which also holds more rewards for the player if they reach the very end of it.

4) Starry-Eyed Seer's Scarf

The starry sky can be truly beautiful and this scarf encapsulates it in an absolutely stunning manner. The dark blue shade is a beautiful night backdrop for the constellation-like patterns that sparkle. It is an excellent choice for all star lovers and goes really well with all types of outfits and will glimmer in any type of lighting.

Wizards and Witches will need to hone their star reading capabilities and progress their Astronomy Table Challenges to unlock this one.

5) Loosened House Emblem Scarf

What better choice than the one that goes with (almost) everything and suits all types of weather, lighting and role-playing the player might want to make. There is nothing wrong with representing one's house and letting the world know they do so in Hogwarts Legacy.

It obviously comes in four variations depending on the four houses and they all look fantastic. Unlike the Top of the Class Scarf, this one rocks the house symbol at the front for a less subtle approach. Witches and wizards can randomly find this in the Gladrags Wizardwear shop, loot chests or as monster drops.

This covers the list of the best neckwear in the game. Readers can click here for more news, guides and other info on Hogwarts Legacy.

