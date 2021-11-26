5 best New World builds for PvP

Faction Wars and 1-on-1 PvP duels are some of the best multiplayer aspects of Amazon Games’ New World.

While players can enjoy the game by just investing their efforts in conquering dungeons and some of the void bosses, PvP provides an additional element of fun to the game.

It also doubles as late-game goals for players already at level 60 and boasts some of the best gears in the game but wishes to put their skills to the test.

New World @playnewworld Are you ready to enter "Into The Void"?



⚡ Experience Aeternum with the Void Gauntlet, fight new enemies, quests, war, and more! Are you ready to enter "Into The Void"? ⚡ Experience Aeternum with the Void Gauntlet, fight new enemies, quests, war, and more! https://t.co/34tEuSTTBO

New World does not restrict players to just one class when it comes to item path and build versatility. Players can respec their skills and attributes as many times as they want, but they will have to invest a bit of Azoth in doing so.

Hence, New World players have the freedom to swing between a PvE build and a PvP build when required and experiment with their skills to see which fits their playstyle the best.

However, for players who are still a bit confused as to which PvP build they should start investing in, today’s article will talk about some of the best weapon combinations and skills that New World has to offer.

Top 5 PvP builds in New World

New World @playnewworld



⚔️ New Weapons & Enemies

⏫ Improved Quests

🏃‍♂️ Faster Running on Roads



Follow us Into the Void!

🔮 bit.ly/3oFMLpr November is stacked with updates and QoL improvements!⚔️ New Weapons & Enemies⏫ Improved Quests🏃‍♂️ Faster Running on RoadsFollow us Into the Void! November is stacked with updates and QoL improvements!⚔️ New Weapons & Enemies⏫ Improved Quests🏃‍♂️ Faster Running on RoadsFollow us Into the Void!🔮 bit.ly/3oFMLpr https://t.co/6JJifxZZFM

Before heading into the list, it’s important to note here that the weapon combinations listed below are not ranked in any way. These are just some of the more meta weapon combinations in New World at the moment, and their strength effectiveness will depend on the player’s playstyle and how well they can play around its strengths and weaknesses.

1) The Void Healer (Void Gauntlet + Life Staff)

Image via New World Fans

No weapon pairs as well with the Life Staff as the Void Gauntlet, and New World’s most recent weapon addition comes with an incredible amount of damage and sustain. And to make life recovery even more potent, pairing the Void Gauntlet with the Life Staff will make players unkillable during PvE and PvP scenarios.

The Void Gauntlet comes with secondary scaling on Focus, which is the primary for the Life Staff. And as staff scales off of this particular attribute alone, with no secondary scaling options, players who want to opt into this build will need to put all their points in the Focus and Constitution basket.

Image via New World Fans

The Void Gauntlet already comes with a significant amount of damage through its Annihilation and Decay skill tree. However, for New World’s PvP, it’s better to focus more on the latter. This will make the build primarily ranged and allow players to keep the enemies at arm’s length while dishing out a lot of damage.

This weapon combination champions the skill Glimpse of the Void, which can proc very easily with Essence Rupture and Orb of Decay.

Image via New World Fans

Light armor should be the way to go when it comes to armor, as staying mobile and putting out damage consistently is what this build is all about. Additionally, the Life Staff skills will come in handy to heal allies during Faction Wars.

2) The Duelist Hunter (Rapier + Bow)

Image via New World Fans

The Duelist Hunter build will combine the Bow and the Rapier, which primarily scale off of the Dexterity attribute. Hence, when investing the points, there is no need for players to add points to other attributes and dump everything on Dexterity.

Light armor is also a must for this build, as dodging and mobility will be one of the core gameplay mechanics in Duelist-Hunter. As not a single point goes into Constitution (unless it comes from the weapon or armor passive), it is, therefore, one of the squishiest glass-cannon builds out there.

Image via New World Fans

Apart from dealing a tonne of on-hit physical damage, the build also manages to utilize debuffs and passive tick damage to its utmost. The Bow’s Poison Cloud and the Rapier’s Tondo apply Poison and Bleed, respectively, that starts ticking down the target’s health, making it significantly easier to take them down.

This build is perfect for PvP, and the mobility and gap close that the light armor and Fleche provide makes it easier for the player to stick to their targets and keep dealing damage to them.

Image via New World Fans

The Bow’s versatility will allow for mid to long-range combat. However, it’s important to note here that this build is not entirely suited for PvE. As it lacks proper AoE damage skills, taking out mobs can be frustrating under certain circumstances.

3) The Trapper Zoner (Spear + Musket)

Image via New World Fans

The Spear and Musket combination has been a part of the New World PvP meta ever since the game had its official launch a couple of months ago.

Much like the Duelist Hunter, the Trapper Zoner too will rely heavily on crit damage and dexterity scaling. However, for this build, players can choose to make their characters a bit beefy by investing in a bit of Constitution and Strength.

Light Armor will be the way to go once again, and mobility will be the name of the game when having to dodge away from enemy attacks or stick to the target and mow them down with some insane weapon combos.

Image via New World Fans

The Spear and the Musket balance each other rather well, and the Trapper skills come in handy, especially when up against enemies that like to get up close and personal.

The Trapper Zoner will have an in-and-out sort of a playstyle with players constantly switching between the two weapons. The ideal way of wielding it is by chipping away at the target's heal with the Musket and then going in for the kill with the Spear.

Image via New World Fans

However, like the Duelist Hunter, it lacks proper AoE skills and may struggle against mobs.

4) Fire and Ice (Fire Staff and Ice Gauntlet)

Image via New World Fans

The Fire Staff and Ice Gauntlet complete the DPS war mage build in New World. The Fire and Ice weapon combinations might feel a bit underwhelming during the early parts of the game. However, the damage numbers shoot up considerably once players start to put in some points in skills and attributes.

As both these weapons primarily scale off of Intelligence, it’s ideal for putting points in that attribute along with some in Constitution on a 3:1 ratio.

Image via New World Fans

In terms of armor, players can opt-in for a more medium set as the primary role of the Fire and Ice build is to stand far away from the battle and hurl projectiles at the enemy demolishing their health bars with some of the most powerful AoE skills.

This makes the weapon combination one of the best in Faction Wars and PvE, as the build comes with both crowd control from the gauntlet and insane amounts of fire damage from the staff.

Image via New World Fans

However, in 1-on-1 situations, the Fire and Ice can fall short of expectations against certain matchups. Hatchet and Bow combos will easily counter this build as the Berserker skill is impervious to CC. Along with Defy Death, that will be able to take out the most skilled of battlemages easily.

5) The Undying Impaler (Hatchet + Spear)

Image via New World Fans

While the Hatchet is customarily paired with more Strength-based weapon like the Great Axe or the Warhammer, one particular PvP build combines it with the Spear.

Instead of putting points in Dexterity this time around, the entire build will be focused on Strength, which is the primary attribute scaling factor for the Hatchet and the secondary scaling factor for the Spear.

Image via New World Fans

The Spear will act as the more supportive weapon this time around, which will be more required to provide debuffs with the Skewer skill and be the second source of damage when the Hatchet is on cool down.

The Hatchet has one of the highest DPS outputs of all the weapons in the game. When it comes to the very concept of “stand and deliver,” no other weapons can surpass it in terms of damage, and it’s one of the reasons why the weapon outshines in 1-on-1 situations.

Image via New World Fans

The Undying Impaler does equally well in PvP and PvE and boasts medium armor, as dodging out of attacks is not what this build is about.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, it can struggle against mobs because of the lack of proper AoE skills.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha