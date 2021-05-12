PUBG Mobile is a household name when it comes to battle royale games. From exciting matches to realistic graphics, many players consider it the best game.

PUBG Mobile requires a good internet connection to run smoothly. Players who do not have access to reliable & fast internet can download these games similar to PUBG Mobile under 1 GB.

5 best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile under 1 GB in 2021

1. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, this game revolves around shooting and survival. The single-player campaigns can be enjoyed without the internet and are quite exciting.

Players who want to enjoy the game offline can have fun completing missions in story mode. The story is divided into 12 interesting chapters.

Download it from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

This battle royale game has a good arsenal of weapons and explosives. There are various skins and accessories that players can buy

The title also has cars, trains, helicopters, etc. that players can use to travel around the map. The title is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it from here.

3. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via Anonymous YT (YouTube)

This title also has a collection of realistic guns that players can use to defeat their enemies like in PUBG Mobile. This game can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

Players can also take part in Team Death-matches. In this mode, there can be up to 12 multiplayer opponents.

Download it from here.

4. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Survival and shooting are the two core themes in this title. The gameplay of this title is very similar to that of PUBG Mobile.

The title allows players to engage in exciting battle-royale combats offline. Moreover, players can complete missions in story mode when they do not have an internet connection.

Download it from here.

5. Polar Survival

Image via Arlex / Videojuegos Android (YouTube)

The snow map of this title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile’s Vikendi. Players can also enjoy army survival modes offered by the title.

The game requires improvement in certain areas, but players can enjoy it for fun. The low device requirements of this title make it more accessible to a wider range of players.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

