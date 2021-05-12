Top 5 PUBG Mobile 1.4 update features you might have missed

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 update was released on May 11th. This update has many new features like new game modes, arena maps, a new vehicle, weapon improvements, and much more.

The update takes up about 660 MB on Android devices and 1.67 GB on iOS devices. Players who update the game between May 11th and 16th, 2021, will get the following rewards:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3 d) *1

Features you might have missed in the new PUBG Mobile 1.4 update

1) Mode Improvements

The latest 1.4 PUBG Mobile update does not include the two previous modes:

Metro Royale

Power Armor

These modes are set to return to PUBG Mobile after improvements.

2) Pistol Balance Adjustments

The pistols in PUBG Mobile 1.4 are now more powerful. The R1895, R45, and P1911 now inflict more damage. The update also increased R1895 and Desert Eagle's rate of fire.

3) Security Improvements

PUBG Mobile developers have worked towards reducing cheating behaviors. Image via Android Sage

PUBG Mobile matches are now much harder to cheat. The publisher has been identifying behaviors like grass removal, auto-aiming, and perspective-changing to find cheaters easily. PUBG Mobile also hired retired Esports players to join the investigation team.

4) Hidden Achievements

The UI (User Interface) of Achievements has been improved, and Hidden Achievements have been added. One of the Hidden Achievements is Who Hit Me, which is about getting defeated or knocked out by enemy attacks while landing.

5) Friends Features

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 update will add competitive gameplay, which will allow players to compete with their friends for achievements. Players can also 'like' their teammates’ gameplay. Moreover, players can navigate to Personal Space and access “Friends Moments.” Only friends can see statuses posted here.

