5 best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile for low-end Android devices in June 2021

PUBG Mobile revolves around shooting and survival. Players need a good internet connection to run the battle royale title.

PUBG Mobile requires a medium or high-end device to run. Since it is not compatible with low-end devices, players can take a look at the following games instead.

Offline games like PUBG Mobile for low-end Android devices

These are five of the best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile for low-end Android devices:

1) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Players can take part in single-player campaigns offline. They can also enjoy the story mode, segregated into 12 chapters.

Like PUBG Mobile, the goal of players is to shoot enemies and dodge enemy fire. survival. Players can also customize their controls in the game.

Download it from here

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, ScarFall has a good collection of guns and scopes that players can use. Players can also purchase cool in-game skins and accessories.

Players are allowed to re-spawn up to 3 times to increase their shot at survival. Its compatibility with low-end Android devices makes it a popular choice among mobile gamers.

Download it from here

3) Polar Survival

Image via Arlex / Videojuegos Android (YouTube)

The game reminds players of Vikendi, a Battle Royale map from PUBG Mobile. The ultimate objective of the players is to be the last person standing.

There are multiple army survival modes that players can choose from. Players will get the necessary guns to fight for their survival in this title.

Download it from here

4) Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

Image via Anonymous YT (YouTube)

The realistic guns in this title will remind players of PUBG Mobile. Players who survive till the end in battle royale matches are given the title of “THE FATHER.”

Players can take part in Team Death-matches in Blood Rivals. There can be up to 12 multiplayer opponents in one death-match.

Download it from here

5) Battle Royale Fire Prime Free: Online & Offline

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

Even though the battle royale matches do not last for long in this, they will remind players of PUBG Mobile because of the gameplay. One match can have up to 25 players.

Aside from the battle royale matches, players can take part in other exciting modes. There are unique characters that players can unlock.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Edited by Gautham Balaji