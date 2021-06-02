5 best offline games like Battlegrounds Mobile India for Android devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game that Indian mobile gamers are looking forward to. Interested players can get themselves pre-registered by clicking here.

BR games require an internet connection to run. Players who cannot access the internet can check out the following titles that are pretty similar to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Offline Android games like Battlegrounds Mobile India

These are five of the best such games for Android devices:

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

This battle royale title has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to shoot enemies. It offers various in-game accessories that they can use, like Battlegrounds Mobile India.

ScarFall has a unique feature that allows players to re-spawn up to three times. This feature, in a competitive match, helps increase the chances of survival.

Download it from here

2) PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

The offline single-player campaigns in this game are pretty exciting. It is also compatible with low-end devices, like Battlegrounds Mobile India.

There are over 20 offline missions that players can take part in PVP Shooting Battle. As per the Google Play Store description, the game comes up with new missions with weekly updates.

Download it from here

3) Battle Royale Fire Prime Free: Online & Offline

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

This game features exciting matches that players can enjoy, similar to what Battlegrounds Mobile India will develop. Battle Royale matches in this title can have up to 25 players.

There are characters with unique abilities that players can unlock as they progress in Battle Royale Fire. They can also enjoy other modes, aside from the BR one.

Download it from here

4) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Like Battlegrounds Mobile India, the title revolves around shooting and survival. Single-player campaigns can be played even when players do not have access to the internet.

As players move ahead in Cover Fire, they get the opportunity to unlock new weapons. Users can also customize their controls to improve their gameplay.

Download it from here

5) Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

Image via Anonymous YT (YouTube)

Players will have to pick up weapons and supplies as soon as they land, like in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Those who survive till the end will get the title of "THE FATHER."

Blood Rivals has a good collection of vehicles, like cars, helicopters, trains, etc. Players can use these to travel around the map or to escape enemies.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.