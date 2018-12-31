5 best open world games for the PS4 in 2018

2018 has been a wonderful year for gaming across all consoles. This year has featured some of the most critically acclaimed releases on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. Not all titles get a release across all consoles though. Some games are exclusive to a given console and you can only play it on that console. Some examples are Halo for Xbox, God of War for PS4 and Mario for Nintendo consoles.

The year is coming to a close and we have 2019 to look forward to for even more wonderful games. We are spoiled for choice right now and there are all kinds of genres that are available to play. We are getting even more announcements and more game titles flowing in, which are revealed in events such as E3 or the Games Awards.

In this list, we will take a look back at the top 5 open world games in 2018 and why they are enjoyed as much as they are.

#5. Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5

Release Date: 27 March 2018

Publisher: Ubisoft

Price: $60 / ₹2,800

The fifth main installment in the Far Cry series, Far Cry 5 returned with their famous open world and dystopian setting. The game is set in the fictional town of Hope County, where a cult is brewing and their leader, Joseph Seed rules the land.

Players take control of an unnamed sheriff who needs to free the county from this delusional cult leader. The game involves a lot of open world exploration, combat via firearms and melee weapons and you will also need to face wildlife that is scattered across the game.

The game also features a multiplayer mode, both cooperative and competitive. Not only is this an extremely well-designed game with lots to do, but the game also addresses some real-life political issues. It's a fun game with a compelling story, making it a great open world release for 2018.

A direct sequel, Far Cry 5: New Dawn is set to release in 2019.

