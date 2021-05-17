5 best passive abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in May 2021

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most played arcade game modes in Free Fire.

In this mode, two teams of four players each have to battle it out in seven intense rounds. The squad that wins four matches will be declared the winner.

Players can choose any Free Fire character for the Clash Squad mode. Each character in the game, except for the default ones, have special abilities that can help players in a match. These skills are divided into two categories: active and passive.

While active abilities require activation before use, passive abilities are always activated but depend on particular in-game actions, like taking damage, hitting enemies, using medkits, etc.

This article lists the most powerful passive abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in May 2021.

Five best passive abilities in Free Fire for the Clash Squad mode

#1 - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Bushido is the passive ability of Hayato. After the character is equipped, the player's armor penetration rises by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

At its highest level, the player's armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% reduction in maximum HP.

#2 - Sustained Raids

Jota's passive ability is called Sustained Raids. At the base stage (level 1), this ability automatically restores 25 HP after an SMG or Shotgun kill. The effects have a five-second cooldown.

At its maximum level, Sustained Raids recovers 40 HP after each kill with an SMG or a Shotgun.

#3 - Raging Reload

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. At the base level, this ability reloads a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after taking down an enemy. However, this is limited to rifles falling under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

At its highest level, Raging Reload can reload a gun's magazine automatically by 45%.

#4 - Gangster's Spirit

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio's passive ability is called Gangster's Spirit. At its default stage, this ability provides an extra 10 HP to the player when the round starts.

At its maximum level, Gangster's Spirit provides an extra 35 HP to the player when the round starts.

#5 - Crazy Slayer

Miguel has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer. At its default level, this ability provides the player with 30 EP after each kill. The EP gained will gradually increase the HP level of the player throughout the match.

At its highest level, Crazy Slayer provides the player with 80 EP after each kill.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.