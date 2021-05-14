5 best passive abilities for Free Fire's ranked mode in May 2021

Characters in Garena Free Fire possess special abilities that help players during gameplay. These skills are mainly divided into two types: active and passive.

Only nine out of the 39 characters in Free Fire have active skills, but all of them are more or less equally strong on the virtual battlefield. However, characters with active abilities are believed to be more potent by many players.

These characters also aid them during ranked mode matches, and this article lists some of the most powerful passive abilities for Free Fire's ranked mode in May 2021.

Five most potent passive abilities for Free Fire's ranked mode

#1 - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is an excellent character for ranked mode matches. His skill is remarkable for an aggressive player who likes to go for a higher kill count.

Hayato possesses a passive skill known as Bushido. At its base level, the enemy's armor penetration increases by 7.5 percent for every 10% decrease in the player's total HP.

Hayato's armor penetration increases by 10% for every 10% decrease in total HP as he reaches level 6.

#2 - Sustained Raids

Jota has a passive ability known as Sustained Raids. At the initial stage (level 1), with a five-second cooldown, the ability automatically recovers 25 HP on any SMG or Shotgun kill. It also restores 40 HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill at its maximum level (level 6).

Jota is a great character to use for aggressive players in ranked matches.

#3 - Hacker's Eye

Moco in Free Fire

Moco possesses a rare passive skill in Free Fire called Hacker's Eye. It tags enemies who are shot for two seconds and shares the details with teammates.

The length of the tagging period increases by five seconds as players level up Moco (level 6) with character fragments.

She is extremely useful in squad ranked games where she can use her ability to inform teammates about nearby enemies.

#4 - Damage Delivered

Shirou in Free Fire

Damage Delivered is Shirou's skill, and it marks enemies within 80 meters for 6 seconds when they reach the player. The only person who can see this marking is the user.

The first shot on the targeted enemy triggers 50% more armor penetration. This ability, however, has a 35-second cooldown.

Shirou's ability is beneficial for players who play solo vs squad ranked matches.

#5 - Gear Recycle

Shani's ability is known as Gear Recycle. This skill helps restores ten armor durability after each kill, at its initial level. This character's skill gets leveled up with the increase in the stages of the skill level.

Her ability to restore armor durability is beneficial for both aggressive and passive players in the ranked matches.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Readers' views may differ.

