5 best passive tames on ARK Fjordur

There are two basic ways players can tame an animal in ARK Fjordur. The first method involves knocking down the animal, starving it, and feeding it until the taming meter fills up. The second method involves following the animal and feeding it slowly without it noticing the player. The former is known as a knockout tame, while the latter is called a passive tame.

In the world of ARK Fjordur, most animals can be tamed by being knocked out. However, some animals need to be tamed passively.

While most passive tames are non-lethal and harmless, some are downright deadly. Moreover, passive taming is a very time-consuming process. Players will have to be patient when passively taming an animal.

With all this in mind, here are five of the best animals that can be passively tamed in ARK Fjordur.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Desmodus, Ovis, and 3 other great passive tames in ARK Fjordur

1) Gacha

The Gacha is a resident of Asgard, just like the Shadowmane. Players who manage to tame Gachas in ARK Fjordur don't need to worry about farming materials at all.

Taming a Gacha is a rather weird process. While most animals require food in order to get tamed, this creature loves eating structures. Tek structures work the best, but stone structures also work wonders.

2) Desmodus

The Desmodus is one of the few fliers that are actually allowed in areas that have flying restrictions. Found within certain caves on the mainland, these creatures are bloodthirsty bats that love feasting on blood. The only way to tame them is by feeding them blood.

Creating blood packs is a very time-consuming process, so it's recommended that players first tame a low-level Desmodus and use it to create blood packs. Once they've accumulated a decent amount of blood packs, players can go ahead and tame high-level Desmodus.

3) Shadowmane

The Shadowmane is one of the deadliest animals in ARK Fjordur. Like the two animals above, this creature is an advanced tame, so players who are new to the title shouldn't try to get their hands on it early in the game.

Found only on Asgard, the Shadowmane is more of a lion and a fish hybrid. It sleeps during the day and is active during the night.

The Shadowmane can turn invisible and are deadly in combat. The animal loves eating fish, but taming it is a very time-consuming process. Moreover, the size of the fish it's being fed determines the overall time required to tame it. The larger the size of the fish, the lower the taming time.

4) Ovis

The Ovis is the only source of mutton in the world of ARK Fjordur. Although there are other sources of meat on the island, most carnivores love eating mutton. This results in a lower taming time. The only downside is that one stack of mutton takes up one inventory slot, and it has a very small spoil time meter.

To tame an Ovis, players will have to feed it sweet vegetable cakes. Since the creature is the only source of mutton in the game, players can tame a mating pair and breed them. They can then harvest the babies once they grow up for an infinite supply of mutton.

5) Dung Beetle

The Dung Beetle is probably one of the most useful tames in ARK Fjordur. This bug consumes animal dung and converts it into fertilizers and oil.

Interestingly enough, to tame a Dung Beetle, players will have to feed it feces. All animals on the island produce feces.

Feces are classified based on the size of the animal itself. When it comes to taming a Dung Beetle in the game, a low-level tame should work. Additionally, the bug cannot sit still, so players will need to put it inside an enclosure of sorts to prevent it from wandering into oblivion.

There are other animals in ARK Fjordur that can be passively tamed. However, these five creatures are some of the most popular and most useful passive tames players will come across.

