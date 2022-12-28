How to tame a Shadowmane in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur is filled with a lot of fascinating creatures. While some of these creatures can be found on the mainland itself, others can only be found in different dimensions that can be accessed from a particular cave on the map.

The Shadowmane is one of the deadliest creatures that players will come across in ARK Fjordur. These chimerical creatures spawn in Asgard, one of the game's realms that players can travel to, through the Portal Cave. Although this creature is fairly useful in the game, taming one can be a difficult and time-consuming process. This article will provide useful details on how players can do so.

Finding and taming a Shadowmane in ARK Fjordur

As mentioned above, a Shadowmane can only be found in ARK Fjordur's Asgard region. To reach this realm, players will first have to make their way to the Portal Cave on the map. This cave can be found at the coordinates: 40.1° Latitude, 47.7° Longitude. Once here, players will be able to spot different regions with purple trees, which are the areas where Shadowmanes spawn.

Being an exotic hybrid between a fish and a tiger, the terrifying Shadowmane has the ability to go invisible. Furthermore, this creature sleeps during the day and is only active at night. The only time that players can even attempt to tame this creature is during the daytime, when they're asleep.

Although they're fairly large creatures, they need to be passively tamed. Any player planning on trying to knockout tame a Shadowmane will likely be killed by these fishy felines. The only food that can be used to passively tame a Shadowmane is fish, which is why players will first have to craft fish baskets and fill it with fish.

Players will then have to put the filled fish basket in the last slot of their hot bar. Once that's done, they will have to approach the Shadowmane from behind, feed it some fish, and then run away.

After this step, the Shadowmane will go invisible and run away. However, if it detects the player at this point, the taming meter will fall back down to zero, and they'll have to start over once again. Furthermore, there's a fair chance that the creature will attack the player if they're detected.

After being fed for the first time, the Shadowmane, as mentioned above, will run away. Players can make use of the taming list to track the creatures that they've been trying to tame. Once it has calmed down, players will have to go to it again and then feed it and then run away again. Players will have to repeat this process until it's completely tamed.

Besides being detected, there's one other factor that can affect the taming process. Since the only food that can be used to tame a Shadowmane in ARK Fjordur is fish, the size of the fish will also affect the time that it takes to tame it. The larger the size of the fish, the quicker the Shadowman will be tamed.

Like the Gacha and the Desmodus, the Shadowmane is an advanced tame and new players in ARK Fjordur should definitely avoid trying to tame these creatures. Furthermore, players will need to have a creature that can glide because flyers aren't allowed in Asgard.

Moreover, the realm of Asgard is filled with various dangerous creatures, so players will have to own strong tames that can be used to clear out other hostile animals in the area before they can go ahead and tame a Shadowmane in ARK Fjordur.

