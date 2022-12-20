Where to find and tame a Gacha in ARK Fjordur

Gachas are one of the many interesting animals that players will come across in ARK Fjordur. They're one of the very few tames on the map that can actually produce items that help with crafting items in the game.

The Gacha is an advanced tame on ARK Fjordur and thus players who are just starting out shouldn't really try taming it in the game. That said, here's a quick rundown of where to find this animal and how to tame it in the survival title.

Where to find a Gacha in ARK Fjordur?

There are two specific places where players will come across the Gacha on the ARK Fjordur map. These two areas are located in the realms of Asgard and Vanaheim.

Here's an interesting bit about these two areas. They aren't technically located on the map. To get to them, players will have to travel to a different realm altogether.

There are two ways in which players can get to these two locations in ARK Fjordur. The first option is by making their way to the portal cave on the island, which is located at the coordinates of 40.1 Latitude and 57.7 Longitude.

Inside this cave, there are three portals. The one to the extreme right with a bluish tinge leads to Jotunnheim. The one in the center with the yellow glow leads to Asgard, while the portal to the left with the greenish glow leads to Vanaheim. Out of these three, Gachas spawn only in Asgard and Vanheim.

If players wish to travel to a different realm, they will have to do it via the portal room for the first time. To teleport out, they will have to press and hold the "R" key on the keyboard to bring up the Realm Teleportation menu, select Midgard, and then the location they want to travel to.

The next time they want to travel to a different realm, they needn't go back to the portal room once again. They can just use the Realm Teleportation button to take them back to the realm they want to travel to.

In Asgard, Gachas spawn in the southwestern area, which can be identified by the presence of the red trees. This place is also crawling with other dangerous animals like the T-Rex, so players will have to be careful while trying to tame a Gacha in Ark Fjordur.

How to tame a Gacha?

While the Gachas love eating anything and everything, they love eating structures the most. Once players have spotted an animal that they like, they'll need to note down its level, head over to Dododex, and search Gacha in the search bar. On the resulting page that opens, they will need to enter the level of the animal that they're trying to tame.

This should give them an idea of the number of materials they would require to tame this gentle beast. Tek structures are the best food and offer the highest taming efficiency, while berries offer the least.

Players will then have to head back to ARK Fjordur and follow the Gacha they want to tame. This animal sits down for a very short period of time. The moment that it does so, they will have to place four Wooden Signposts around it to stop it from moving.

Once it's cornered, players will then have to drop structures in front of it from their inventory. The Gacha will pick these items up and keep eating them. The taming meter should gradually increase, and once it's full, the animal will be tamed.

Tips for taming a Gacha in ARK Fjordur

While taming a Gacha isn't particularly difficult, the realm in which they're located makes the entire process quite dangerous.

First of all, Asgard and Vanahiem do not allow any flying animals. So, taking an Argentavis or any other bird won't work, which leads to the best choice of animals for this region being big carnivores such as the T-Rex or a Giganotosaurus. Not only can these animals cover long distances quickly, they can also defend players from hostile carnivores while they're taming the Gacha.

Alternatively, a Desmodus or a Maewing could also be used to navigate these lands. Players will also need to carry a cryoball or two in order to safely bring out their tames to the aforementioned realms in ARK Fjordur.

Most importantly, they will only be able to tame a Gacha if it's happy. Its mood can be determined by checking its facial expressions. Since it's a passive tame, blocking it with wooden signposts is a good way to prevent it from moving.

Moreover, players won't have to follow the Gacha for too long. They can just corner it in one place and wait for its mood to change before they can start the taming procedure.

Poll : 0 votes