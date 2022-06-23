What is Fortitude in ARK: Survival Evolved?

ARK: Survival Evolved has seen a recent spike in new players after the release of its newest free downloadable content pack, Fjordur. With all of the new players coming to the game, they may have a few questions regarding some of the game's core mechanics; especially the game's stats and level-up features.

One of the many things that sets this game apart from other multiplayer survival games is its level-up feature. Players gain experience from completing various tasks. Of course, this comes with various stats that they can choose to increase when they do level up. While a lot of stats are self-explanatory, some are not.

Fortitude is one of the most difficult stats to figure out for newer players as it is as not as direct as other skills like Crafting Skill or Movement Speed. So what does it do and what are the benefits from increasing this stat? How often would it tie in to ARK's gameplay and when should players invest in it?

Fortitude helps brave harsh weather in ARK: Survival Evolved

Official image for ARK: Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As many experienced ARK players are aware, the game has various environments that are brutal and unforgiving for new players. Not to mention, players who are new to a server spawn completely naked on a beach with no equipment or items to their name. This typically results in the player's character getting cold quickly.

While the player's first reaction will be to find clothes or make their own using the crafting system, they can also begin to delve into the Fortitude stat. In short, it determines how harshly the player's character is affected by the weather of the area they find themselves in; this applies to cold as well as heat.

Many players often start with Fortitude as soon as they spawn so they can focus on crafting tools and weapons to use for gathering food. This helps save resources, time, and stress, as it helps avoid the struggles of finding enough resources to craft clothing and possibly avoid dying due to hypothermia in the process.

Fortitude also helps with Torpidity value. There is a darkened bar labeled Torpidity just under the former on the character's stat screen and it shows a character's resilience to being knocked out by attacks. Once that bar hits 50, they will be stunned and unable to move for a certain amount of time.

Investing in Fortitude can help mitigate this as the stat lowers the speed at which the bar fills up. Again, this can be extremely helpful in the earlier stages in an ARK playthrough as certain common creatures can easily stun characters without the investment. Players should invest in it at low levels since it levels up so quickly then.

To summarize, the Fortitude stat in the game is not as complicated as it may sound. Since the term itself is attributed with toughness, it should come as no surprise that leveling it up in the game will make your character tougher and more resistant to the ever-present natural and combat elements in the game.

