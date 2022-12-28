How to tame a Desmodus in ARK Fjordur

The ancient world of ARK Fjordur is crawling with a lot of lethal creatures. However, once tamed, these creatures remain loyal to their masters for life. The Desmodus is one such creature in the game.

This bat can usually be found inside particular caves on the island. Although they're Sanguivores, these creatures can be tamed passively. That said, here's how one can effectively tame a Desmodus in ARK Fjordur.

Where to find a Desmodus in ARK Fjordur?

There are a few specific items that players will have to stock up on if they want to tame the Desmodus in ARK Fjordur. The very first requirement for taming a Desmodus is blood packs. Unlike most animals on the island, the Desmodus is the only creature that can be tamed with a blood pack. Players will have to unlock the blood syringe engram to get a blood pack in the game and then craft it.

Once crafted, players must use it on themselves and create around 150-200 blood packs. Although players might not require many blood packs to tame one creature, it doesn't hurt to be safe in the game.

Players will have to stock up on medical brews in addition to blood packs. As for the tames, players will need to have an animal like a T-Rex or a Giganotosaurus. These tames are required because the caves inside which these animals can be found are littered with other hostile creatures, and players must first eliminate them before they can start taming these creatures. Other than this, players must bring in a mate-boosted pair of Moschops.

Desmodus can be found in three specific areas on ARK Fjordur. The locations are as follows:

Waterfall Cave - 38.2 Latitude, 74.8 Longitude

- 38.2 Latitude, 74.8 Longitude Lava Cave - 90.8 Latitude, 77.7 Longitude

- 90.8 Latitude, 77.7 Longitude Crysta Island Cave - 49.7 Latitude, 13.8 Longitude

In most cases, these caves are filled with Onycs as well. Players must first kill them so they don't interfere with the taming process. Once they've done that, they can start the taming process.

Players will have to place the blood packs in the last slot of their hot bar. If there's a trap, players will either have to create a trap or they will have to lure the Desmodus they want to tame into a small confined space for easier taming.

Once the Desmodus has been lured, players must drop the two Moschops they've brought along with them. The taming process will start when Desmodus first picks up the player. The creature will start consuming the blood packs. Once they've consumed around 10-12 blood packs, the Desmodus will drop the player and try to fly away. This is why the trap is necessary.

With the Desmodus restricted inside the trap, players will have to run out and heal themselves. Players can consume a medical brew and then head back once again for the Desmodus to pick them up. But, every time the creature drops the player, the taming efficiency will decrease. Here's where the Moschops come into play.

The taming efficiency increases when Desmodus drops the player and picks up Moschops. Players will have to repeat the process until the creature is tamed.

This concludes with this guide on how to tame the Desmodus in ARK Fjordur. This is a very useful tame in the game. Moreover, this is also an advanced tame in the game. So players just starting on their adventures in ARK Fjordur shouldn't go for this unless they've gained some experience navigating and taming animals in the game.

