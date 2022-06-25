How to find the Fjordhawk in ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur

The Fjordhawk is a new creature that arrived in ARK: Survival Evolved with the Fjordur DLC (downloadable content). It is one of the smaller creatures in the game. The bird, however, is very important despite its size. And players need to find one as soon as possible when they load into the Fjordur map after downloading the update.

The Fjordhawk, which can be found all over the map, will bring the player's inventory back to them even if they die while venturing across Fjordur. This takes away the headache of having to gather everything all over again.

Where to find the Fjordhawk on Fjordur in ARK: Survival Evolved to facilitate inventory retrieval

The Fjordhawk is small, so look for flocks in order to spot them in ARK: Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Fjordhawk is seemingly named after the map it resides on. It can be located just about anywhere on the map of Fjordur. On the main overmap or in Midgard is where the Fjordhawks are aplenty.

These creatures are found to be more likely in four specific areas, and they travel in small flocks. This means players will be able to find a decent amount of them at once.

Here are the four areas where they tend to appear most often:

Head to the top left corner of the map. Look for the valley filled with orange and yellow-colored trees. These can be found at coordinates 18:95 – 26.49. Fjordhawks travel very fast, so be careful not to startle them, and don't be surprised if they are a slight distance away from the location. Find another group of Fjordhawks frequently hanging around the Basalt pillars. The coordinates for this one are 67.78 – 39.02. There is a cliff's edge nearby that can be hard to traverse, so be careful when planning a path to reach the flock. Another cluster of Basalt hosts Fjordhawks at coordinates 37.66 – 92.88. This location has a ton of massive carnivores patrolling it. Be ready to fight them or just run straight past them to reach the birds if necessary. Near the coast, at coordinates 75.5 – 37.2, is another Fjordhawk nesting area. This is to the eastern side of Fjordur. There isn't much danger here, but it is very far away from the other locations, making it a less-desirable spot to go to.

ARK: Survival Evolved players should have no problem finding a multitude of Fjordhawks in the above areas.

How to tame a Fjordhawk

After finding a Fjordhawk, it is recommended that players tame it. This makes it friendly and allows players to use its ability to return their lost inventory.

Thankfully, Fjordhawks are one of the least complicated creatures to tame in the game. There is no need to knock them out to feed them like other creatures, and with that in mind, here is how to tame a Fjordhawk:

Take out a dino and lead the Fjordhawk to the dead carcass. The larger the dinosaur, the quicker the taming meter will fill.

Players may have to feed the Fjordhawk multiple dinos, depending on their sizes.

Do not stray too far from the Fjordhawk as it feeds. Simply wait near it while it feasts upon the dead dinosaurs and eventually becomes invested enough in the player to be tamed.

Once this ARK: Survival Evolved creature has been tamed, players can use its ability immediately. Whenever they perish on the Fjordur map, they can request the Fjordhawk to bring back the items they lost before spawning back in.

